"I don't believe your fake videos" - Fans react as MMA star Jake Shields guilts NFL fans about Super Bowl with footage of Gaza

While America was engrossed with the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl LVIII this Sunday, MMA fighter Jake Shields hit back at football fans for turning a blind eye to the global humanitarian crises.

Earlier this week, the former UFC star called out sports fans by posting a video showcasing the perils of the ongoing war between Israel and Palestine on X, with the caption:

"While you were watching Taylor Swift and football hundreds of civilians and dozens of children were killed in Gaza."

Suffice it to say, fans took notice of the fighter's attempts to guilt them for enjoying their favorite sport, with many flooding his comments section, noting their opinions on the matter.

@ctoart1 wrote:

"So much respect for Jake Shields calling out the hypocrisy in the world."

@TruRedTV opined:

"We're gonna be punished for this."

@RealCOMark wrote:

"Complain to Hamas."

@WearsMySupaSuit argued:

"You can say the same to those who watch UFC."

@covrovski wrote:

"Need to start calling these "US-backed attacks"

@DavidC36541205 wrote:

"Have you called for a surrender yet?"

@ElLordalejando said:

"I HATE THIS."

@BardFeitchie wrote:

"A- I don't believe your fake videos. B- You started this. You cheered and danced in the streets if you didn't actually take part in the horrendous attack on Israel on October 7. You elected Hamas to rule Gaza. You let them build their tunnels under your homes and schools and hospitals. This is because of your choices."

When Jake Shields clapped back at an Israeli MMA fighter

Seemingly angered by Jake Shields staunchly stating his support for Gaza in the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict last year, Israeli MMA fighter Haim Gozali targeted the former UFC fighter by posting an image of a rocket with Shield's name written on it.

Not one to show restraint, the 45-year-old clapped back at Gozali on X, challenging him to a fight while also ridiculing the fighter by speculating he got submitted by a 13-year-old.

After Gozali continued his onslaught with a video response to all those who threatened him for his controversial posts, Shields doubled down on his challenge while accusing him of supporting genocide in a follow-up post.

