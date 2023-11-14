“They call me anti-Semitic” - Ex-UFC fighter and staunch Palestine supporter Jake Shields reacts to criticism over public stand

Ex-UFC fighter Jake Shields recently weighed in on the criticism he has received since taking a public stand for Palestine.

The former Strikeforce middleweight champion took to his X account, where he voiced his support for Palestine in light of the ongoing conflict with Israel. He mentioned that Palestinian people are poorly treated and used his platform to raise his concerns.

He wrote:

"Isreal r*pes 80% of Palestinians they detain including men and children...This is so deplorable and humiliating so its something that the Palestinians don't like to talk about"

Tweet regarding support for Palestine

Jake Shields revealed that he received plenty of backlash for the tweet and for including a photo from Wikipedia as evidence to support his claims. He mentioned that it's unfortunate that he is being ridiculed online for raising concerns about torture, writing:

"I post picture from Wikipedia about one or Israelis Torture camps and instead of people condemning their torture they call me antiemetic...These people should be ashamed of themselves...Being opposed to torture is not antiemetic"

Response to online criticism

It remains to be seen whether Jake Shields will continue to be attacked online for his public stand or if others will voice their support for him.

Jake Shields reacts to Donald Trump being cheered at UFC 295

Jake Shields reacted after Donald Trump was cheered when he made his entrance at UFC 295, along with Dana White, Kid Rock and journalist Tucker Carlson.

After a video of fans in attendance cheering for the former U.S. President surfaced on social media, the former Strikeforce middleweight champion chimed in and shared his thoughts on the current state of politics in the country. He mentioned that it was very telling, especially considering that New York is regarded as a Democratic state:

"When Trump walked into Madison Square Garden on Saturday the Crowd erupted in applause...This is in NYC one of the country's most liberal cities"

Tweet reacting to UFC 295 walkout

