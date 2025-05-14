“I believe he is ready” - Fabricio Andrade acknowledges Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu as the next contender for his bantamweight belt

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight MMA world champion 'Wonder Boy' Fabricio Andrade of Brazil has surveyed the divisional landscape that he currently dominates and has identified a potential challenger.
The Fortaleza native believes 36-year-old Mongolian veteran Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu has emerged as a frontrunner for a shot at his bantamweight MMA gold.
Baatarkhuu is currently riding a three-fight winning streak and has won six of his last seven fights in the world's largest martial arts organization. Notable victories have come over Adonis Sevilleno, Jhanlo Mark Sangiao, Carlo Bumina-Ang and Jeremy 'The Juggernaut' Pacatiw.
Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Andrade talked about Baatarkhuu and why he believes that's the next title defense for him.
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
'Wonder Boy' said:
"I believe he is ready to fight for the belt because he is on a winning streak and because I have not fought him yet. I think that would be the fight to make at the moment."
Needless to say, fans eagerly await the return of Fabricio Andrade to the Circle, which is expected to come later this year.
Fabricio Andrade on potential showdown with Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu: "He is a guy with a lot of experience"
'Wonder Boy' Fabricio Andrade says Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu is a worthy opponent, and he wouldn't mind stepping in the ring with the Mongolian veteran.
He told ONE Championship:
"Mongolian Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu, who just beat Jeremy Pacatiw, is a very experienced MMA fighter. He is coming off three straight wins and has fought in the top division, so he is a guy with a lot of experience. He is a strong guy with a very good grappling game. He is a guy who could definitely be a challenge for me in grappling."
Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Fabricio Andrade's next fight.