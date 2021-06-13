"I better hurry up and get back in there" - Jon Jones mocks Israel Adesanya after UFC 263 win

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones took to Twitter to mock Israel Adesanya after the latter defended his middleweight tilt at UFC 263.

Israel Adesanya's successful title defense against Marvin Vettori marked his fifth victory in a UFC title fight. Jon Jones currently holds the record in the UFC for the most title fight victories. 'Bones' has won a whopping fourteen title fights in his UFC career, and he does not shy away from publicly putting the figures out there to silence those who say Israel Adesanya is catching up to him.

In a tweet, he posted a photo with the figures for most title fight victories in UFC history. While he was at the top of the table, Israel Adesanya came in at number 23. In the caption of the tweet, Jon Jones wrote:

"I better hurry up and get back in there, they’re starting to catch up."

I better hurry up and get back in there, they’re starting to catch up 😩 pic.twitter.com/969HZl6P6i — BONY (@JonnyBones) June 13, 2021

Jones and Adesanya have gone back-and-forth for a long time now. The two take jibes at each other over social media more often than not. Furthermore, both Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya have been very convincing about their wish to fight each other.

Back when Jon Jones was still ruling over the light heavyweight division, UFC President Dana White had stated that a mega-fight between Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones would definitely be one to make, provided Adesanya got enough title defenses at middleweight.

However, 'Bones' vacated his throne before Israel Adesanya could get his title defenses at middleweight going.

Israel Adesanya says Jon Jones "can't run" from him

In March 2021, Israel Adesanya appeared in an interview with BT Sport. He stated in the interview that his fight with Jon Jones is still an objective for him in the future. Jon Jones' impending shift to heavyweight is apparently not a hurdle that can't be crossed in making the fight happen. Adesanya said,

"Of course! I mean this is already something I've talked about publically, so, yeah, of course, I told you, he can't run from me, he can run to heavyweight, but it doesn't really, yeah, he can't run from me"

Watch the interview below:

