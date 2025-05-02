“I should be better” - Nong-O Hama says he’s more used to fighting at flyweight in Kongthoranee rematch

Nong-O Hama isn’t looking to make excuses for his split decision loss to Kongthoranee Sor Sommai. But heading into their rematch at ONE Fight Night 31, he knows he’s in a better spot.

The first time around, he was still adjusting to the cut down from bantamweight. The outcome was a split decision loss - it's narrow, but it still stings, and there is a sense of incompletion around the matter.

This time, the prep felt right, and Nong-O Hama is going into the ring to showcase his best version. Speaking at the ONE Fight Night 31 media day, he said:

"But this time, I had more time in terms of preparing and doing everything right. So I think this time, I should be better."

Watch the full press coverage below:

“I’m more agile, faster, and more dynamic” - Nong-O Hama rues why he didn’t move to flyweight much earlier

Now that he’s had time to feel it out, Nong-O admits flyweight might’ve always been the better fit.

He's spent a lot of time in ONE Championship's bantamweight division and dominated for most of it, but with the rise of current bantamweight stars who are massive, it became a challenge for him to keep up.

(Case in point - interim ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane stands at a towering 6'4" to Nong-O's 5'7".)

But now that Nong-O has got a taste of the flyweight division, he realizes perhaps this is where he's supposed to be.

“In the flyweight division, I feel like I’m more agile, faster, and more dynamic, while my power is not diminished," he said.

Nong-O's flyweight debut at ONE Fight Night 28 against Kongthoranee was a transitional period, and he left with a split decision loss. Now, at his second outing, he's looking to show a sharper version of Nong-O Hama.

ONE Fight Night 31 takes place tonight, May 2, at 9 PM ET and is available live on Prime Video with an active subscription.

