"I had a better performance" - Tye Ruotolo reflects on submission win over Dante Leon ahead of third showdown

Tye Ruotolo got his hand raised the last time he squared off against Canadian submission hunter Dante Leon. He's fired up to repeat that performance when they collide on submission grappling's grandest stage on May 2.

The 22-year-old martial artist puts his ONE welterweight submission grappling world title on the line in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 31 inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Looking back at their most recent encounter, the Costa Rica-based star remembers how clearly he dominated Leon in their rematch:

"We fought a couple of years after that [first encounter] at the Who's Number One championship. And there I had a better performance for myself. I was a little bit bigger," Tye Ruotolo recalled during an interview with ONE Championship, adding that it unfolded just as he had expected.

"And yeah, I remember that was similar to how the first match went on the feet, a little back and forth. I think it was more so mine, more so for me."

That improved performance from Ruotolo drew him level in their head-to-head series after Leon beat him by points in their first encounter.

Now, he plans to break that deadlock decisively with his world championship on the line in the legendary grounds of the Mecca of Muay Thai at ONE Fight Night 31.

Tye Ruotolo certain lengthy layoff won't affect his return

Tye Ruotolo (7-0) has won all of his matches under the ONE spotlight, and he remains confident that his spell on the sidelines due to injury will not ruin his pristine slate.

In the same interview with the promotion, he went on to add:

"I think seven months off the mats isn't gonna make too big of a difference. I've been doing jiu-jitsu since I was three years old. So, yeah, I'm good."

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 31 card live in U.S. primetime for free.

