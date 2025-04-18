Tye Ruotolo says he and twin brother Kade were bred to be "little scrappers": "That's all we've ever known"

Tye Ruotolo recently shared that he and his twin brother, Kade, have been shaped to be gritty athletes ever since they were young. This mentality was instilled in them by their father, who enrolled them in the gentle art and fostered this trait in them.
The reigning ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion mentioned this during his talk with Combat Sports Today and revealed that their father wanted them to be scrappers, stating:
"And my dad, he just always wanted us to be little scrappers, you know. So he threw us in jiu-jitsu the second he got [the chance] and that's all we've ever known."
Watch Tye Ruotolo's interview here:
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Thanks to this frame of mind, the famed twins have built a reputation as two of the best submission artists in the world today.
Furthermore, they each have captured a 26-pound golden belt under the world's largest martial arts organization, with Tye reigning as the ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion and Kade as the current undisputed ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion.
Tye Ruotolo says that he suffered the worst injury he's had in the past year
The Atos representative shared that he sustained the worst injury in jiu-jitsu last year, which is why he was out of action for a considerable amount of time. According to him, he tore several of his ligaments and needed to fully focus on healing them before coming back fully 100 percent inside the ring.
Ruotolo revealed this during his recent interview with ONE Championship:
"It was the biggest injury I've had in jiu-jitsu. I've had some torn ligaments before in my knee, but nothing quite to the extent and the amount of damage I did this last time."
Tye Ruotolo will defend his welterweight crown vs Dante Leon in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 31.
North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2, which will take place inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.