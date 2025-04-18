“Just fully in coach mode” - Tye Ruotolo says he was happy to play a leading role in Kade’s explosive start to MMA

In August, Tye Ruotolo suffered the first major injury of his career, tearing multiple ligaments in his knee while competing at the inaugural Craig Jones Invitational.
But instead of sitting around waiting to heal up, Ruotolo took an active role in the mixed martial arts career of his brother and fellow ONE world champion, Kade Ruotolo. Spraking with ONE, Ruotolo said:
“Usually, we compete on the same night, or I've got something else to stress about, but I was there just fully in coach mode in the last six months. So that was kinda cool to be in that kind of chair.”
Thus far, Kade Ruotolo is a perfect 3-0 in MMA, with all of his victories coming via submission in the very first round.
Kade has not yet announced when he'll return to the mat to defend his ONE lightweight submission grappling world championship, but BJJ fans won't have to wait much longer to see Tye Ruotolo make his triumphant return.
Who's 'O' will go when Tye Ruotolo meets Dante Leon at ONE Fight Night 31?
10 months removed from his last appearance on martial arts' biggest global stage, Tye Ruotolo is set to defend his ONE welterweight submission grappling world title against Canadian submission specialist Dante Leon at ONE Fight Night 31 on Friday, May 2.
It'll be a tough test for the undefeated Ruotolo as he faces an opponent who has looked virtually unbeatable in his first two promotional appearances.
Last year, Leon made waves in his debut at ONE Fight Night 26, submitting Bruno Pucci in just over two minutes.
Less than a month later, he returned and delivered a dominant performance against former two-time ONE world title challenger Tommy Langaker.
Will Leon continue his climb to the top and claim his ONE world title, or will Ruotolo keep his 'O' and his gold intact?
ONE Fight Night 31 will air live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, May 2.