"I blame the UFC for this" – Sean Strickland drops hilarious take on his latest unexpected expense involving his Jeep

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland recently had to change certain parts for his Jeep, for which he has hilariously blamed the UFC. 'Tarzan' is a motorhead who boasts a dream garage with top-notch bikes and cars.

Being an adventure enthusiast, Strickland recently went off-roading in his Jeep with UFC cameraman Chris Brown Cornell. 'Tarzan' ended up bending the Jeep's front housing while driving quickly. Mel Wade, a mechanic, is currently fixing the machine and changing the axles. Wade shared a video of the ongoing repairs and captioned it:

"Replacements Axle going in for Mr. @stricklandmma he bent the last set ! great list of parts on his Jeep #evomfg #kingshocks #kmcwheels #offroadevolution"

Check out Sean Strickland's jeep getting repaired in the post below:

Strickland commented on the post:

"I can't wait!!! Been real hard living in vegas without a jeep.. :/"

Check out Sean Strickland's comment below:

Sean Strickland's comment. [Screenshot courtesy: @evoshoppics on Instagram]

Meanwhile, Strickland shared the post attached above on his Instagram story and wrote:

"I blame the UFC for this @Chris B. Cornell @evoshoppics"

Check out Strickland's Instagram story below:

Strickland's Instagram story. [Screenshot courtesy: @stricklandmma on Instagram]

Sean Strickland had a motorbike accident in 2018

In December 2018, 'Tarzan', who was on his way home on his motorbike, collided with a van and crashed. The accident left him unconscious for several hours. He suffered multiple injuries and had to undergo several surgeries before getting back into the octagon.

Previously in an interview with MMA Fighting, Strickland addressed the incident, saying:

"I have nobody else to blame. I was on a motorcycle. I was a f***ng idiot. I did it. So at the end of the day, it’s like I did this to myself. I made my bed and it sucks but you only live once."

