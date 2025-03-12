  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "I blame the UFC for this" – Sean Strickland drops hilarious take on his latest unexpected expense involving his Jeep

"I blame the UFC for this" – Sean Strickland drops hilarious take on his latest unexpected expense involving his Jeep

By Subham
Modified Mar 12, 2025 13:31 GMT
UFC 312: Open Workouts - Source: Getty
Sean Strickland [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland recently had to change certain parts for his Jeep, for which he has hilariously blamed the UFC. 'Tarzan' is a motorhead who boasts a dream garage with top-notch bikes and cars.

Ad

Being an adventure enthusiast, Strickland recently went off-roading in his Jeep with UFC cameraman Chris Brown Cornell. 'Tarzan' ended up bending the Jeep's front housing while driving quickly. Mel Wade, a mechanic, is currently fixing the machine and changing the axles. Wade shared a video of the ongoing repairs and captioned it:

"Replacements Axle going in for Mr. @stricklandmma he bent the last set ! great list of parts on his Jeep #evomfg #kingshocks #kmcwheels #offroadevolution"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out Sean Strickland's jeep getting repaired in the post below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Strickland commented on the post:

"I can't wait!!! Been real hard living in vegas without a jeep.. :/"

Check out Sean Strickland's comment below:

Sean Strickland&#039;s comment. [Screenshot courtesy: @evoshoppics on Instagram]
Sean Strickland's comment. [Screenshot courtesy: @evoshoppics on Instagram]

Meanwhile, Strickland shared the post attached above on his Instagram story and wrote:

Ad
"I blame the UFC for this @Chris B. Cornell @evoshoppics"

Check out Strickland's Instagram story below:

Strickland&#039;s Instagram story. [Screenshot courtesy: @stricklandmma on Instagram]
Strickland's Instagram story. [Screenshot courtesy: @stricklandmma on Instagram]

Sean Strickland had a motorbike accident in 2018

In December 2018, 'Tarzan', who was on his way home on his motorbike, collided with a van and crashed. The accident left him unconscious for several hours. He suffered multiple injuries and had to undergo several surgeries before getting back into the octagon.

Ad

Previously in an interview with MMA Fighting, Strickland addressed the incident, saying:

"I have nobody else to blame. I was on a motorcycle. I was a f***ng idiot. I did it. So at the end of the day, it’s like I did this to myself. I made my bed and it sucks but you only live once."

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Krishna Venki
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी