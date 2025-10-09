“I have a bunch of fans in New York” - Jonathan Di Bella dreams of ONE Championship event at Madison Square Garden

Jonathan Di Bella shed his interim tag and became the undisputed ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, at ONE Fight Night 36 last October 3.

Ad

Now, he eyes a world title defense in another historic place for martial arts, his adoptive home of New York. The 29-year-old Italian-Canadian striker outclassed his former tormentor Prajanchai PK Saenchai of Thailand across five rounds to unify the belts via unanimous decision.

That breakthrough win upped his career slate to 15-1 and also earned him $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong. Di Bella has competed at some of kickboxing's most prestigious venues throughout his career before joining ONE Championship.

Ad

Trending

His experience performing at Madison Square Garden in New York City created a special connection with that iconic arena.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Asked where he wants to fight next, the newly crowned undisputed king expressed his desire to perform in The Big Apple, perhaps inside the fabled halls of the iconic venue.

Di Bella told the South China Morning Post (SCMP):

"I would like to go back to Tokyo. Tokyo was amazing. Hopefully, ONE Championship comes back to the United States. I fought at Madison Square Garden before, that's like my home. I fought there five times. Hopefully, when ONE comes to Madison Square Garden, I have a bunch of fans in New York ready for ONE Championship to come."

Ad

Watch the full interview:

Ad

Jonathan Di Bella thanks Prajanchai for pushing him to greatness

Losing his undefeated record to Prajanchai in their first meeting was one of the most painful lessons that Jonathan Di Bella endured.

However, that setback was necessary for him to reach his full potential. Without an all-time great like Prajanchai challenging him to unlock his true capabilities, the 29-year-old admitted he wouldn't have come this far.

Ad

The undisputed strawweight kickboxing champ told SCMP:

"You always have to learn after every fight, even if you win. Not only if you lose, you have to learn from your performances. Even when you win, you have to learn and always go back to your drawing board with your coaches and your team.”

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ted Razon Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.