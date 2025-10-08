“I wanted to show you that killer instinct” - Jonathan Di Bella on getting US$50,000 bonus from Chatri for Prajanchai win

Italian-Canadian striker Jonathan Di Bella’s killer instinct has been questioned before.At ONE Fight Night 36 last October 3, the 29-year-old silenced all the doubters by unifying the ONE strawweight kickboxing world titles against the mighty Prajanchai PK Saenchai of Thailand via unanimous decision.While the bout went the full distance, it was clear Di Bella outclassed the pound-for-pound great and got him hurt several times across five rounds.The strawweight Muay Thai kingpin was even saved by the bell near the end of round 3 after getting rocked by Di Bella’s surgical haymakers.Shortly after receiving a $50,000 performance bonus for his handiwork, Di Bella expressed how grateful he was to see his hard work recognized.He said during his in-ring interview with Mitch Chilson:&quot;What?! That's crazy! He was already paying me good, but this is even better. That was crazy, man. Thank you, thank you, boss man. I wanted to show you in this fight that I had that killer instinct against the top, the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world. And I wanted to show you that killer instinct and I believe I hurt him. He's just very tough, man, to go on the floor. He has a very big heart. But thank you.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJonathan Di Bella thanks ONE for taking striking to new heightsJonathan Di Bella looked back at how far the striking arts have come.With ONE Championship leading the charge, gone were the days when pure strikers needed to shift to mixed martial arts to gain global recognition.The Italian-Canadian tactician told Mitch Chilson:“Thank you, ONE Championship. Thank you, Chatri. You’re changing not only my life, but you’re changing all the up-and-comers, all the future fighters. A few years ago, kickboxing and Muay Thai, we were getting paid peanuts, like a few thousand dollars here, a few thousand dollars there. But with Chatri, we’re making six figures with ONE Championship, and Chatri, we’re making six figures. So, man, thank you. You guys are the best martial arts organization in the world, and I’m happy to be here, undisputed champion.”ONE Fight Night 36 is now available to stream on demand for Prime Video subscribers across North America.