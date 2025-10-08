“I could’ve done a bit better” - Jonathan Di Bella rates his world title-winning victory over Prajanchai

Undisputed ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella put on one of the most technically mesmerizing displays of pure striking in the main event of ONE Fight Night 36 last week.The 29-year-old unified the 125-pound belts by avenging an earlier loss to ONE strawweight Muay Thai kingpin Prajanchai PK Saenchai in another epic display.While Di Bella’s well-rounded arsenal and blistering speed were near flawless for the entire five rounds, he believes he still could have done better.The Italian-Canadian tactician told ONE Championship in his post-event interview:&quot;I rate my performance maybe an 8-7.5. I could've done a bit better. I could've done a bit better. There's always room for improvement, you know? We're going to go back and see my mistakes. You always have to get better—in every fight, you have to get better. There's never a perfect performance, you always have to get better.&quot;Following the biggest win of his career, Di Bella improved his record to 15-1 and took home a well-earned $50,000 performance bonus.His clinical execution and relentless pace showcased the beauty of the striking arts at the highest levels.North American Prime Video subscribers can watch the complete ONE Fight Night 36 replay on demand. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJonathan Di Bella hints at what's next after unifying beltsJonathan Di Bella understands that he must first gain a foothold in the domain he just conquered.Before venturing into super fights or possibly chasing a second world title in a different sport, the 29-year-old striking virtuoso wants to focus on his responsibilities in the division first.That means defending the throne against all potential invaders. The Team Di Bella Kickboxing star told ONE:&quot;Yeah, true champions are always going to defend their title right away. So whoever wants to come fight for the kickboxing belt—let's do it. True champions got to defend their kickboxing belt right away.&quot;