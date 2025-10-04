ONE Fight Night 36 post-fight breakdown: Jonathan Di Bella shows his class to stun Prajanchai in Bangkok sequel

Jonathan Di Bella waited slightly more than a year for a chance to exact revenge against reigning two-sport world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai.And he made the most of his opportunity when the two of the best strawweights from the West and the East ran it back in the main event of ONE Fight Night 36 this past Friday, October 3.He captured the undisputed ONE strawweight kickboxing world championship after a thrilling five-round war in Bangkok, Thailand.The 29-year-old's striking was on another level throughout the 15-minute battle, perhaps working alongside reigning ONE lightweight Muay Thai king Regian Eersel in New York helped, or the usual cups of pre-fight espressos and Nutella.Whichever it was, the ONE interim strawweight kickboxing man traded his strap for undisputed gold with a usual display that he has long been known for.He dominated the first two stanzas, and even when Prajanchai woke up and threw everything at him in the rounds that followed, Jonathan Di Bella stayed relatively composed to outpoint the PK Saenchai fighting pride.Eventually, Di Bella's relentless output proved decisive, and he left Bangkok with what he had come for: A statement win over Prajanchai. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOfficial result: Jonathan Di Bella defeats Prajanchai via unanimous decisionJonathan Di Bella's successful redemption mission inside the Thai capital city improved him to 15-1 in his career.To make matters sweeter, he bagged a US$50,000 performance bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong – some night for the son of a former two-time kickboxing world champion.With three straight triumphs in the world's largest martial arts organization since suffering the lone defeat of his career to Prajanchai in June last year, Di Bella has certainly answered a lot of doubts about anyone questioning his kickboxing caliber.Jonathan Di Bella's finishing power is there, but he'll need to take it up even further to ensure he can earn his first knockout win on the global stage.There is no confirmation on his next fight, but the Canadian-Italian appears to be ready for a trilogy with Prajanchai to dethrone him from his strawweight Muay Thai throne.