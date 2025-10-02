  • home icon
  • Jonathan Di Bella says Muay Thai may be next if he can reclaim his gold: “I just want to focus on winning the belt back in kickboxing”

Jonathan Di Bella says Muay Thai may be next if he can reclaim his gold: “I just want to focus on winning the belt back in kickboxing”

By Ted Razon
Published Oct 02, 2025 23:54 GMT
Jonathan Di Bella [Image courtesy: ONE Championship]

ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella is not closing the door on a potential transition to ‘The Art of Eight Limbs’. In fact, that move could be sooner than later, especially if he settles unfinished business at ONE Fight Night 36.

In the headlining act of the Oct. 3 event this coming Friday at Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium, Di Bella will run it back with the only man to defeat him, Prajanchai PK Saenchai, in a world title unification bout.

In his pre-event interview with ONE Championship, Di Bella teased his interest in Muay Thai but emphasized his immediate priority:

"For now, I just want to focus on winning the belt back in kickboxing, then we can talk about Muay Thai. Yeah, 100 percent."
The Canadian-Italian earned his rematch by capturing interim gold against Sam-A Gaiyanghadao at ONE 172 in March.

Now, Di Bella aims to rectify an earlier setback against the two-sport king Prajanchai.

The Thai destroyer outpointed the 29-year-old via unanimous decision in a closely-contested five-round thriller at ONE Friday Fights 68 last year.

The Team Di Bella Kickboxing product is one of the most technical strikers on the planet, and it would certainly be interesting to see him lace up the four-ounce gloves.

Jonathan Di Bella explains why losing to Prajanchai stings

For a fighter who has exuded excellence from the amateurs to the pros, losing felt like unfamiliar territory.

Jonathan Di Bella admits that the feeling of falling short against Prajanchai PK Saenchai still lingers even to this day. Now, it's time to right that wrong and unify the 125-pound belts against his tormentor.

The interim strawweight kickboxing world champion told the South China Morning Post:

"I don't fight for records. I just don't like losing. I just want to win every fight and especially the world championship. That means a lot to me more than a record. I don't really care about records. I just want to win every time I fight."

Watch ONE Fight Night 36 live in U.S. primetime on Prime Video for North American viewers.

Edited by Aziel Karthak
