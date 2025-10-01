“I just don't like losing” - Jonathan Di Bella out to right his wrongs against Prajanchai in rematch at ONE Fight Night 36

Falling short against the mighty Prajanchai PK Saenchai carried a deeper meaning for ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella.

For starters, it remains the lone blemish on his otherwise immaculate professional record.

But beyond bruised egos, Di Bella concurred that the competitor inside him couldn't fathom being bested by another man, in a sport he dedicated his entire life to.

After going five rounds with the Thai legend, the Italian-Canadian striker saw himself on the short end of a unanimous decision verdict at ONE Friday Fights 68 last year.

That victory allowed the reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai kingpin to capture the kickboxing crown, making him a historic two-sport world champion in the 125-pound striking divisions.

For Di Bella, losing felt like uncharted territory since he’s always blazed a trail of excellence, even during his amateur days.

The 29-year-old tactician shared in a recent interview with the South China Morning Post (SCMP):

"Yeah, that was my first loss, amateur or pro. Yeah 100 percent it was my only loss, I believe. But like records, in my opinion, I don't fight for records. I just don't like losing. I just want to win every fight and especially the world championship. That means a lot to me more than a record. I don't really care about records. I just want to win every time I fight."

Watch the full interview in its entirety:

Jonathan Di Bella reveals what he must watch out for the most in Prajanchai rematch

Jonathan Di Bella rebounded with back-to-back victories since losing to Prajanchai and capturing the interim 125-pound kickboxing belt.

The Italian-Canadian earned himself a world title unification rematch with his tormentor, and he's pulling out all the stops to get his revenge.

In the same interview with SCMP, Di Bella acknowledged the Thai star's incredible fight IQ and speedy combinations:

"His brain is the most strongest weapon, for sure. But, also, he has fast hands and fast kicks. So, I've got to be prepared for that as well."

ONE Fight Night 36 will air live in US primetime on October 3 in Bangkok. The full event is free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

