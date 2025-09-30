"He has a strong IQ in the ring" - Jonathan Di Bella bares Prajanchai's greatest strength

Canadian-Italian kickboxer Jonathan Di Bella knows what Prajanchai PK Saenchai brings to the table ahead of their must-watch rematch on Friday, October 3.Emanating live in U.S. primetime from Bangkok, Thailand, the two lock horns in a ONE strawweight kickboxing world title unification showdown. Their scheduled five-round war headlines ONE Fight Night 36.From his first encounter with the reigning two-sport world champion, the Team Di Bella Kickboxing athlete concludes that the Thai megastar is one of the most intelligent fighters he's ever faced in his career.While speaking with the ONE Championship, Jonathan Di Bella said:&quot;He has a strong IQ in the ring. He knows how to score points and dictate the advantage of the crowd, and he knows how to dictate his own pace.&quot;However, the 29-year-old doesn't think the feared striking machine from Thailand is one of his strongest opponents. He continued:&quot;He’s very, very smart, but not the strongest fighter I’ve been in there with.&quot;Per Di Bella, the strongest fighter he's ever gone toe-to-toe with is Sam-A Gaiyanghadao. The Montreal native shared the Circle with the legendary Thai at ONE 172 this past March, emerging victorious via unanimous decision to claim the division's interim crown.Now, he looks to swap the provisional strap for a chance to become the undisputed king of the division when he runs it back with Prajanchai at ONE Fight Night 36. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJonathan Di Bella prepared for war at ONE Fight Night 36Taking to his official Instagram account (@jondibella) earlier today, Jonathan Di Bella displayed his readiness for his all-important rematch against Prajanchai in the Thai capital city.Alongside a clip of him unleashing several rounds of combinations, the ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world champion wrote:&quot;Training Camp is Done. Now its Fight Week.&quot;Could he leave Bangkok with a huge upset of one of Thailand's most popular striking artists today at ONE Fight Night 36?Active Amazon Prime Video subscribers can catch all the action, live in U.S. primetime, for free this Friday, October 3.