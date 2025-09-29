“I’m not going to make this a close fight” - Jonathan Di Bella plans total domination of Prajanchai at ONE Fight Night 36

ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella is gearing up for his redemption arc at ONE Fight Night 36 on Prime Video.On October 3, live in U.S. Primetime, the Italian-Canadian tactician will figure in a strawweight kickboxing world title unification rematch against two-sport king Prajanchai PK Saenchai.Di Bella still feels the stinging taste of defeat at the hands of the Thai legend in their initial encounter last year. It marked the only blemish in his perfect record – a result he feels questionable.While the 29-year-old insists he deserved to get his hand raised in that bout, he’ll prove it with a more decisive result in their sequel.The interim champ told ONE Championship in his pre-event interview:&quot;This fight can end any second, or it can end up going the five rounds, especially against Prajanchai. I know I'm going to win because I'm not going to make this a close fight. And that's all. I'm going to leave it at that.&quot;For Di Bella, the only path to vindication is by coming up with the best performance of his career to prove once and for all that he is the superior striker.The undisputed championship will be decided at ONE Fight Night 36 in Bangkok and is free for Prime Video subscribers in North America. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJonathan Di Bella says Prajanchai didn't hurt him in first matchJonathan Di Bella knew he had landed more volume and combinations against the mighty Prajanchai after five rounds of battle.However, the Italian-Canadian technician isn't buying the Thai veteran's supposed lead in the damage department. The interim 125-pound kickboxing world champion told ONE:&quot;I feel like I won the fight. After the bell rang, I thought I had won. I know I did more damage. I know I hit him with some hard shots and hurt him. But I know he didn't hurt me.&quot;