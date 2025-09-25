"He doesn't know how to fight" - Prajanchai says he has discovered Jonathan Di Bella's biggest weakness

Two-sport ONE world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai believes he's identified the key tactical flaw that will lead him to victory in his world title rematch with Jonathan Di Bella.The pair run it back in a ONE strawweight kickboxing world title unification showdown, which headlines ONE Fight Night 36 in Bangkok, Thailand, next Friday, Oct. 3.From his consultation with his coaching staff at PK Saenchai Muaythaigym, the Thai striking megastar has apparently discovered patterns in Di Bella's fighting style that weren't fully exploited during their initial encounter.During his interview with ONE Championship, Prajanchai revealed his tactical discoveries while outlining his strategic approach to this blockbuster redo.&quot;When I watched the tapes from our last fight and talked to my head coach, he said it was better for me to walk forward,&quot; the 30-year-old told ONE Championship.&quot;When he backs up, his offense isn't effective. He doesn't know how to fight while moving backwards.&quot;Whether or not everything goes according to plan is a different story altogether, though.But based on their previous five-round thriller inside the Thai capital city, both men possess world-class fight IQ and crisp combinations to cancel each other's strengths inside the ring.Would Prajanchai's forward pressure help him regain his status as the undisputed king of the division and move to 2-0 over Di Bella, or could the Canadian-Italian slugger redeem himself in this hotly anticipated sequel on Oct. 3?North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 36 card, live in U.S. primetime, for free. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJonathan Di Bella has his radar locked on &quot;super fights&quot; once he beats PrajanchaiIn a previous interview with combat sports journalist Nick Atkin, Jonathan Di Bella cited his interest in super fights once he gets his rematch against Prajanchai out of the way.&quot;Once I get the belt back, 100 percent - I'd be focused on super fights. That's my main goal - get the undisputed belt back and then get the big super fights,&quot; the Team Di Bella Kickboxing representative offered.&quot;Super fights will make you a big star. I've got things to do, but I want to get my belt first, and then I'd be open to super fights.&quot;