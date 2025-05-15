“Super fights will make you a big star” - Jonathan Di Bella eyeing career-defining matches once he unifies belts

ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world champion, Jonathan Di Bella, has grand goals to take his career to further heights. He looks to work on his push once he unifies his division's title belts.

The 28-year-old Canadian-Italian fighter spoke about it in an interview with combat sports journalist Nick Atkin for ONE Championship, citing his interest in super fights to shore up his standing in the game.

Di Bella said:

"Once I get the belt back, 100 percent. I’d be focused on super fights. That’s my main goal - get the undisputed belt back and then get the big super fights. Super fights will make you a big star. I’ve got things to do, but I want to get my belt first, and then I’d be open to super fights."

Watch the interview below:

Di Bella was the undisputed strawweight kickboxing world champion until he was stripped of it earlier last year for missing weight in his title defense against Thai superstar Prajanchai PK Saenchai. While their initial encounter was scrapped, he failed to reclaim the belt in their rescheduled showdown in June, losing by unanimous decision.

He, however, got back in the title mix after claiming the interim strawweight kickboxing belt back in March, defeating Thai legend and former divisional king Sam-A Gaiyanghadao by decision.

Di Bella is now gearing up for a possible rematch and unification bout against Prajanchai next.

Jonathan Di Bella eager to see ONE newcomer Yuki Yoza in action

While he works on his career path, Jonathan Di Bella is also keeping tabs on the goings-on in ONE Championship. Among those that caught his interest is promotion newcomer Yuki Yoza, who is set to make his ONE debut next week.

The 27-year-old Yoza, a former K-1 champion, will debut in the "Home of Martial Arts" at ONE Friday Fights 109 on May 23 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. He is up against rising Russian star Elbrus Osmanov in a bantamweight kickboxing showdown.

Di Bella had nice things to say about the Japanese fighter, telling ONE Championship:

"Yuki Yoza is one of those guys who's always fun to watch. He's a great fighter, and we'd see how he does in ONE. I'm excited to see."

Prior to joining ONE Championship, Yoza made his name in Japanese promotion in K-1, winning the lightweight kickboxing title. ONE Friday Fights 109 is available live in Asia primetime. For more information on it, check out onefc.com.

