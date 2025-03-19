“Kyokushin Karate was my first martial art” -Jonathan Di Bella explains why Japan will always have a special place in his heart

Former undisputed ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella of Canada and Italy is headed to 'the land of the rising sun' for his next fight, but the 28-year-old veteran says Japan has always held a special place in his heart.

Di Bella grew up learning the Japanese martial art of Kyokushin Karate in his father's gym as a young boy, and now the Montreal, Quebec native is getting the opportunity to showcase his skills in the discipline's spiritual origin.

Speaking at the official ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang press conference earlier this week, Di Bella talked about competing in Japan and what it means to him.

The Team Di Bella Kickboxing representative told reporters:

"I just first want to say thank you Chatri, ONE Championship for having me on a big event in Japan. Kyokushin Karate was my first martial art, and it's from Japan, and it's an honor to be fighting here a legend like Sam-A in front of a beautiful crowd. Thank you."

This weekend, Di Bella gets the chance to capture ONE Championship gold once more, and the 28-year-old is confident he will exit the arena as a world champion again.

Jonathan Di Bella to lock horns with Thai legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao for interim title at ONE 172 in Japan

Former strawweight kickboxing king Jonathan Di Bella is set to face legendary Thai striker Sam-A Gaiyanghadao for the ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world title.

The two throw down in a five-round war at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which is set to broadcast live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, this Sunday, March 23.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view by visiting watch.onefc.com.

