  "I know he didn't hurt me" - Jonathan Di Bella maintains belief he won the first fight against Prajanchai

“I know he didn’t hurt me” - Jonathan Di Bella maintains belief he won the first fight against Prajanchai

By Ted Razon
Published Sep 26, 2025 02:09 GMT
Jonathan Di Bella (L) vs Prajanchai (R) | Image credit: ONE Championship
Jonathan Di Bella (left) vs. Prajanchai (right) [Image courtesy: ONE Championship]

ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella believes he still should have his undefeated record intact.

The Italian-Canadian striker suffered the only defeat of his professional career via a razor-close unanimous decision verdict against two-sport world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai after a five-round striking masterclass at ONE Friday Fights 68 last year.

Di Bella started strong, and most pundits had him winning the first two rounds with his crisp boxing combinations.

However, the crafty Prajanchai turned the tide in the middle rounds. After reviewing the match with meticulous detail, Di Bella remains convinced he was the better fighter.

The 29-year-old tactician believes he displayed superior striking output and damage. On the contrary, Di Bella thinks Prajanchai didn’t land anything significant.

"I feel like I won the fight. After the bell rang, I thought I had won. I know I did more damage. I know I hit him with some hard shots and hurt him. But I know he didn't hurt me," he told ONE Championship.
ONE Fight Night 36 will be the perfect avenue to settle the score, as these two rivals run it back in a highly awaited strawweight kickboxing world title unification battle.

The full event will emanate from Bangkok’s iconic Lumpinee Stadium on Oct. 3, live in U.S. primetime, and free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Jonathan Di Bella leaving no stone unturned for the biggest match of his life

Losing to Prajanchai still stings even to this day for Jonathan Di Bella. At ONE Fight Night 36, the interim champ has the chance to get that win back and unify the strawweight belts in the process.

In the same interview, the Italian-Canadian stallion revealed the intense preparations he's been making to ensure victory:

"We work with not only high-level athletes, but we work with the up-and-comers coming up for the next generation and other pro athletes just beginning their careers. We're all just working with them and getting them better as well."
