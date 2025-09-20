  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Jonathan Di Bella says Regian Eersel helped upgrade his game: “It certainly helped a lot”

Jonathan Di Bella says Regian Eersel helped upgrade his game: “It certainly helped a lot”

By Ted Razon
Published Sep 20, 2025 03:24 GMT
Jonathan Di Bella (L) and Regian Eersel (R) | Image by ONE Championship
Jonathan Di Bella (left) and Regian Eersel (right) [Images courtesy: ONE Championship]

ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella feels his weapons have become even more lethal after picking the brain of Regian ‘The Immortal’ Eersel.

Ad

The Italian-Canadian striker recently joined forces with ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion during a crucial phase of his training camp.

The Surinamese-Dutch striker joined Di Bella’s training in New York ahead of his world title unification battle with Prajanchai PK Saenchai at ONE Fight Night 36 on Prime Video.

For Di Bella, just being around Eersel provided immediate dividends since he was able to exchange techniques with arguably one of the best pound-for-pound strikers in the world.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"We did four or five rounds together. That was good. Those were good rounds. He helped me a lot. He helped me a lot for this training camp. Just even one day of sparring or two days of sparring with him, it certainly helped a lot," Di Bella revealed in a ONE Championship interview.
Ad
Ad

Di Bella and Eersel immediately clicked after crossing paths in the world’s largest martial arts organization. Iron certainly sharpens iron, and the 29-year-old can’t wait to showcase the tricks he picked up from Eersel.

Jonathan Di Bella acknowledges Regian Eersel's greatness

Jonathan Di Bella has always been in awe of Regian Eersel's striking prowess.

Now, he proudly calls 'The Immortal' his friend and was deeply honored when the lightweight Muay Thai kingpin joined him in camp.

Ad

Di Bella told ONE:

"I was so excited to work with him because I know he's one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in kickboxing and Muay Thai. I knew I was going to get good work in and get good training, of course."

ONE Fight Night 36 will air live from Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium in U.S. primetime on Oct. 3. The full event is free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

About the author
Ted Razon

Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Aziel Karthak
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications