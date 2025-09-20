Jonathan Di Bella says Regian Eersel helped upgrade his game: “It certainly helped a lot”

ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella feels his weapons have become even more lethal after picking the brain of Regian ‘The Immortal’ Eersel.The Italian-Canadian striker recently joined forces with ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion during a crucial phase of his training camp.The Surinamese-Dutch striker joined Di Bella’s training in New York ahead of his world title unification battle with Prajanchai PK Saenchai at ONE Fight Night 36 on Prime Video.For Di Bella, just being around Eersel provided immediate dividends since he was able to exchange techniques with arguably one of the best pound-for-pound strikers in the world.&quot;We did four or five rounds together. That was good. Those were good rounds. He helped me a lot. He helped me a lot for this training camp. Just even one day of sparring or two days of sparring with him, it certainly helped a lot,&quot; Di Bella revealed in a ONE Championship interview. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDi Bella and Eersel immediately clicked after crossing paths in the world’s largest martial arts organization. Iron certainly sharpens iron, and the 29-year-old can’t wait to showcase the tricks he picked up from Eersel.Jonathan Di Bella acknowledges Regian Eersel's greatnessJonathan Di Bella has always been in awe of Regian Eersel's striking prowess.Now, he proudly calls 'The Immortal' his friend and was deeply honored when the lightweight Muay Thai kingpin joined him in camp. Di Bella told ONE:&quot;I was so excited to work with him because I know he's one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in kickboxing and Muay Thai. I knew I was going to get good work in and get good training, of course.&quot;ONE Fight Night 36 will air live from Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium in U.S. primetime on Oct. 3. The full event is free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.