"It was perfect" - Jonathan Di Bella reveals Regian Eersel came to train at his home gym

Jonathan Di Bella's friendship with fellow ONE world champion Regian Eersel has blossomed into a training partnership, with the Dutch-Surinamese striking icon recently making the trip to New York to share the mats with the Canadian-Italian sensation.The ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world champion and the lightweight Muay Thai king built a solid connection after crossing paths backstage at a couple of ONE Championship events.Just recently, however, 'The Immortal' dropped Di Bella a text during fight week for his ONE Fight Night 34 world title defense against George Jarvis, a match he won by round-one knockout.The Sityodtong Amsterdam man was making plans to visit &quot;The Big Apple&quot; following his triumph, and Di Bella recounted how the link-up came to fruition.The 29-year-old Canadian-Italian athlete told ONE Championship:&quot;He texted me, 'Hey, when are you going to be there? Are you going to be in New York during this period?' I'm like, 'Yeah, for sure.'&quot;He further continued:&quot;He knew I was always in New York, so I'm like, 'Yeah, we're gonna link up, for sure.' And he was actually [going to train] at my dad's friend's gym, so we set up a training session, and it was perfect.&quot;Their time exchanging tips and combinations at Striking 101 in Forest Hills, New York, benefited both warriors tremendously.Di Bella is one of the most technical-savvy strikers in the kickboxing realm today. Perhaps Eersel's combination of finishing power, speed, and movement will help him exact revenge when he takes to the Circle early next month. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJonathan Di Bella runs it back with Prajanchai in world title unification warJonathan Di Bella will square off against two-sport ONE world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai in a ONE strawweight kickboxing world title unification showdown in the main event of ONE Fight Night 36.The Canadian-Italian and Thai striking maestros first faced off at ONE Friday Fights 68 in June last year, with the latter eking out the unanimous decision nod.Since then, Jonathan Di Bella has racked up back-to-back wins, including his pristine striking clinic against Sam-A Gaiyanghadao to clinch the division's interim crown at ONE 172 in Saitama, Japan.Their rematch goes down inside the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, live in U.S. primetime on Friday, October 3.