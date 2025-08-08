“Make sure that he felt my power” - Regian Eersel says he was fueled by "disrespect" shown by George Jarvis

Surinamese-Dutch champion Regian Eersel said he heard what recent opponent George Jarvis said about him not being a true Muay Thai fighter. He took it hard as a "disrespect" and made sure that the British challenger paid for it.

Ad

The two fighters met in the headlining contest at ONE Fight Night 34 on Aug. 1 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. 'The Immortal' successfully defended the lightweight Muay Thai world title, knocking out 'G-Unit' in the opening round.

In the lead-up to the match, Jarvis vowed to dethrone Eersel and while at it, he said, he would expose the Sityodtong Amsterdam's true skills in the 'art of eight limbs', or lack thereof.

Ad

Trending

Speaking to combat sports journalist Nick Atkin following his victory at ONE Fight Night 34, Regian Eersel shared that all the noise that Jarvis created heading into their showdown only fueled him more to have his opponent feel every shot he threw on his way to the win.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The 32-year-old champion said:

"You know his words sparked something inside me. So I'm not for nothing the Muay Thai world champion. So if someone's gonna say like, yeah, I'm 20 plus years in Muay Thai, he can't do nothing, it's like it's a disrespect for me. So from the beginning, I had to make sure that he felt my power."

Ad

Check out what he had to say below:

Ad

The win at ONE Fight Night 34 was the third successful defense of Regian Eersel of the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title, which he won in October 2022. It also marked his triumphant return to Muay Thai after competing in kickboxing in his three previous fights.

The full replay of ONE Fight Night 34 is available on demand to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Regian Eersel says he is intrigued by a possible all-champion showdown against Nabil Anane

Following his latest victory at ONE Fight Night 34, Regian Eersel shared that he is open to a possible champion-versus-champion clash against bantamweight Muay Thai king Nabil Anane.

Ad

He spoke about it during the post-fight interview session for ONE Fight Night 34, replying to a question on who among ONE champions Tawanchai PK Saenchai, Superbon and Anane he would like to face in the future.

Regian Eersel chose his fellow six-foot-fighter Anane, saying:

"Nabil intrigues me the most."

Anane, 21, who was recently elevated as the undisputed bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, is one of the hottest fighters in ONE Championship, winning his last seven matches and poised to continue to be a handful moving forward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mike Murillo Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.



A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.



Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.



Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.



Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.