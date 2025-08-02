ONE Fight Night 34 results: Regian Eersel reminds George Jarvis why he's 'The Immortal' with 84-second KO in Bangkok

ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion Regian Eersel delivered another sensational finish inside the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, to pass yet another tough assignment in the world's largest martial arts organization.'The Immortal' got the job done against hardy British challenger George Jarvis early to secure a 13th triumph under the ONE Championship banner and earn a US$50,000 performance bonus in the main event of ONE Fight Night 34.Check out how he dismantled the challenger here in their lightweight Muay Thai world title matchup:Round 1: Regian Eersel doesn't waste time letting his intentions be known. The Sityodtong Amsterdam man immediately goes to work behind his teasing low kicks and punching combinations.Jarvis responds well, though. The Englishman, who's won four matches in a row to book his shot at Eersel's crown, throws a mix of weapons inside the pocket.Unfortunately, 'G-Unit's time on the front foot doesn't last too long. The Surinamese striking specialist clocks Jarvis early with an accurate punch.The Brit barely answers the count, but he gets back on his feet, albeit while he huffs and puffs heavily.Eersel smells blood in the water and zeroes in for the kill. He smashes Jarvis' with two solid fists and a right elbow. Another right hook for good measure flattens the English striker to the canvas in a matter of seconds.'The Immortal' even came close with a flying knee — which could have easily been a solid contender for the KO of the Year! View this post on Instagram Instagram PostResult: Regian Eersel defeats George Jarvis via KO at 1:24 of round one to retain his ONE lightweight Muay Thai world championshipWhat's next for Regian Eersel?It was another error-free performance from the dominant ONE world champion, who showcased why there are truly levels to this game inside the Mecca of Muay Thai, live in U.S. primetime on Friday, August 1.Simultaneously, Regian Eersel, who has displayed his insane knockout power and brilliant striking weaponry on multiple occasions under the promotional spotlight, made it 13 wins from 14 outings in the organization.It also earned the ten-time ONE world champion his second triumph of 2025, after he wrapped up his trilogy against Alexis Nicolas via unanimous decision at ONE Fight Night 30 this past April.Immediately during the in-ring post-fight interview with commentator Mitch Chilson, Eersel declared that he's ready to reattain his ONE lightweight kickboxing world title that he lost on the scales leading up to his rubber match with Nicolas.With more performances like that, it's going to be hard for anyone to stop 'The Immortal' in his tracks to secure two-sport world championship glory once more in the promotion.North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 34 card via on-demand replay for free. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post