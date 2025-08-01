ONE Fight Night 34 preview and predictions: Regian Eersel vs. George Jarvis

ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion Regian Eersel heads back into the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, for another tough assignment this Friday, Aug. 1.The Sityodtong Amsterdam representative puts his 26 pounds of gold on the line against British dynamite George Jarvis in the main event of ONE Fight Night 34, in a fight that has all the makings of an instant classic.For Eersel, this fight represents another chance for him to etch his name as one of the best fighters of this generation and earn some form of redemption after losing his lightweight kickboxing crown on the scales in the lead-up to his victorious rubber match against Alexis Nicolas.Jarvis, meanwhile, has a huge opportunity to secure the biggest prize in Muay Thai today, and it'll be some achievement if he could topple Regian Eersel.Given the form he's in, the Englishman, who has won all his fights under the ONE Championship spotlight since suffering a debut defeat, will fancy his chances against the ever-dominant Eersel.Here's our prediction for this world title contest at ONE Fight Night 34. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPrediction: Regian Eersel to beat George Jarvis via second-round knockoutWhile George Jarvis brings legitimate credentials and two decades of Muay Thai experience to this guaranteed barnburner, Regian Eersel's championship pedigree will prove decisive when the pressure mounts inside the Mecca of Muay Thai on Aug. 1.The British challenger's aggressive approach and willingness to engage in close-quarters warfare play directly into Eersel's strengths. The Surinamese warrior will gauge this from the sound of the bell, and he'll allow the challenger to boost his confidence while using it against him, too.The Dutch-Surinamese champion thrives on volume striking and relentless pressure that breaks opponents over time – this should be the case in this main event showdown.Jarvis's prediction of an early finish works against him, as his forward-marching style will expose him to Eersel's devastating body shots.Expect Regian Eersel to weather Jarvis's early storm before finding his rhythm in the second round. The champion's body shot – a weapon that has troubled numerous opponents – will find its mark as Jarvis pushes forward, looking for his own knockout moment.The accumulation of body punishment will slow the challenger's aggressive approach, creating the opening for Eersel to land the decisive blow that secures him another successful lightweight Muay Thai world title defense. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNorth American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can watch the entire ONE Fight Night 34 card live in U.S. primetime for free this Friday, Aug. 1.