Regian Eersel says George Jarvis not ready for the fire he brings at ONE Fight Night 34: "He's never faced someone like me"

Surinamese striking maestro Regian Eersel is confident that George Jarvis will discover the difference between contender and champion when they clash for his ONE lightweight Muay Thai world championship in the main event of ONE Fight Night 34 this Friday, Aug. 1.The Sityodtong Amsterdam martial artist brings a wealth of championship experience into his world title defense against the British challenger inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium. He believes that alone will prove to be his biggest trump card against the hardy Brit.&quot;He's never faced someone like me, but that's also the same for me. I never fought someone like him. But you will know why I'm still the champion. That's why I said there's levels to this game,&quot; Regian Eersel told ONE Championship before their hotly anticipated clash inside the Thai capital.The ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion's assessment reflects his belief that championship-level competition requires a different caliber of performance than what Jarvis has previously encountered.He has, after all, left his mark on the global stage of the promotion, emerging victorious in several world title matchups and winning 12 of his 13 appearances under the ONE spotlight.In the opposite corner, Jarvis enters this bout as a dangerous challenger who has earned his opportunity through quality victories, but faces the ultimate test against one of ONE Championship's most accomplished champions.The clash promises to reveal whether Jarvis can elevate his game to championship level or if Regian Eersel's experience will prove too much for the ambitious contender.Fight fans can witness their intriguing world title showdown when ONE Fight Night 34 airs live in U.S. primetime for free to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada this Friday, Aug. 1.Liam Harrison says opponents can't sleep on Regian Eersel's crushing KO powerAhead of their showdown, two-time Muay Thai world champion Liam Harrison gave his flowers to the defending ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion.The Leeds slugger singled out his knockout power as something that could propel him to victory when he takes to the Circle against George Jarvis on Aug. 1.&quot;You can't ever rule out Eersel. He lost every single round versus Sinsamut until that body punch. It only takes one out of nowhere,&quot; the Bad Company warrior told ONE Championship.Harrison was referring to Regian Eersel's second fight against Thai standout Sinsamut Klinmee at ONE Friday Fights 9 in March 2023.Sinsamut was on course to redeem himself after losing to 'The Immortal' by split decision in their first meeting, but the Surinamese athlete's stinging power helped him bring the contest to an end in highlight-reel fashion in the fourth stanza.