Liam Harrison believes constant pressure is key for George Jarvis against Regian Eersel: "That's no easy job across five rounds"

British martial arts icon Liam Harrison has identified the tactical blueprint he believes George Jarvis must execute to dethrone Regian Eersel when they clash for the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 34.The Leeds slugger—a two-time Muay Thai world champion—sees constant pressure as the key to success for 'G-Unit' against 'The Immortal', though he acknowledges the difficulty of maintaining that approach over a full world championship distance.&quot;Jarvis will have to keep him on the back foot and nullify him, but that's no easy job across five rounds,&quot; Liam Harrison told ONE Championship ahead of their main event showdown on the organization's latest American primetime card. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger's tactical analysis suggests that disrupting Eersel's rhythm through relentless forward pressure could be the path to victory for his compatriot.However, the Bad Company warrior suggests Jarvis's best chance to exploit any potential weaknesses in the champion's defensive game is to have a go at him until he cracks.The tactical blueprint outlined by Harrison could prove crucial for George Jarvis, who will need to execute a disciplined game plan to overcome one of the sport's most accomplished world champions. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLiam Harrison thinks George Jarvis may be in for a rude awakening vs. EerselDespite backing George Jarvis for world title glory, Liam Harrison believes it'll be difficult for even someone of his fellow countryman's caliber to dethrone the reigning ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion.&quot;It’s a hard one because I don’t see anyone beating Regian Eersel in 4-ounce gloves. He’s another who can fight both styles and punch, knee, and elbow,&quot; the Leeds legend told ONE in the same interview.&quot;It’s so hard to call. I’m friends with Regian, but I’d like to see George do well as a fellow Brit. So, I can’t really call that one.&quot;Fight fans should expect an intriguing battle between Jarvis and Eersel when they headline the ONE Fight Night 34 card this Friday, Aug. 1. The Lumpinee Stadium showcase will be available live in U.S. primetime for free to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.