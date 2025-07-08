"I don't want any excuses" - George Jarvis leaving no stone unturned in training camp for Regian Eersel

George Jarvis has adopted a no-regrets approach to his fight camp, determined to ensure that every advantage and flaw is covered before he challenges ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion Regian Eersel.

'G-Unit's' clash against the Surinamese divisional king, which headlines ONE Fight Night 34 on August 1 inside Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium, will be his first shot at gold in the organization.

To ensure results go his way, the Lumpini Crawley martial artist has embraced a meticulous mindset toward his preparation, refusing to allow any detail to remain unaddressed ahead of this career-defining opportunity inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

While speaking to the South China Morning Post, George Jarvis said:

"I don't want to go in there and think, you know, I could have done this, I could have done that. If I go in there and I don't get the nod, then I know I did everything I could to work towards that."

The British striker's emphasis on eliminating potential regrets reflects a mature perspective on high-level competition, where the margin for error remains razor thin against such accomplished opposition.

He continued:

"I don't want any excuses, I don't want to say I wish I could have - you know what I mean? I just want to do everything I can in preparation, go in there and shock the world, man, I can't wait."

Should he overcome Eersel on fight night, the lightweight Muay Thai standout will become only the second British fighter to capture ONE Championship gold after Jonathan Haggerty.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire card live in U.S. primetime for free on Friday, August 1.

Watch the full interview here:

Regian Eersel stacks praise on George Jarvis: "He's a good fighter"

In an interview with the Bangkok Post following his trilogy win over Alexis Nicolas at ONE Fight Night 30, Regian Eersel discussed his thoughts on possibly defending his gold against Jarvis down the road.

The striking specialist did not have any negative things to say about the Englishman, as he revealed:

"He's a good fighter, [he has] great style, a pressure fighter like me. So, I think it will be a good match."

George Jarvis effectively booked his ticket at Eersel's crown after reeling in his fourth straight promotional win against Mouhcine Chafi on the same card.

