“From the world to the elite” - Liam Harrison excited for George Jarvis’ big fight against Regian Eersel

By Ted Razon
Published Jul 30, 2025 09:20 GMT
Liam Harrison (L) and George Jarvis (R) | Photo by ONE Championship
The British striking legend, Liam Harrison, has always believed that his compatriot, George Jarvis, has the undeniable 'It factor' to succeed at the highest levels.

Now, 'Hitman' is extremely pumped to witness 'G-Unit' reap the fruits of his hard work for a monumental career-defining opportunity.

After winning four straight bouts against elite competition, the 25-year-old gunslinger finally secured his coveted world title shot in the main event of ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs Jarvis on Prime Video.

George Jarvis will look to do the unthinkable and dethrone two-sport king Regian Eersel from the lightweight Muay Thai throne on August 1, live in US Primetime inside the fabled grounds of Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Harrison expressed how proud he is of Jarvis, who's now on the cusp of realizing his dream of becoming a ONE world champion.

"Every time he’s had a test, he’s handled business. So, this is the time he can prove he can go from the world to the elite."
In hindsight, Jarvis has flown under the radar. But with a massive victory this Friday, the Lumpini Crawley affiliate could soon align himself alongside some of the biggest names in the UK's striking scene, including ONE bantamweight kickboxing kingpin Jonathan Haggerty and the legendary Liam Harrison.

Liam Harrison on George Jarvis vs. Regian Eersel

While Liam Harrison will no doubt root for George Jarvis, he still sees his fellow Brit as a massive underdog against the two-sport lightweight world champion.

After all, Regian 'The Immortal' Eersel has already proven time and time again why he's one of the pound-for-pound best strikers in the world. While speaking with Sportskeeda MMA, Harrison said:

"It’s a hard one because I don’t see anyone beating Regian Eersel in 4-ounce gloves."

He further added:

"He’s another who can fight both styles and punch, knee, and elbow. It’s so hard to call. I’m friends with Regian, but I’d like to see George do well as a fellow Brit. So, I can’t really call that one."
ONE Fight Night 34 is free for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada. Stay tuned with Sportskeeda MMA for the latest updates on Jarvis' world title conquest.

Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

