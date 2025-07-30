Liam Harrison says the ball is in George Jarvis’ court against tough champion: “To prove he’s at that level”

Muay Thai legend Liam Harrison said fellow English fighter George Jarvis has a tough task in his scheduled title fight this week against ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion Regian Eersel.'G-Unit' looks to realize his world title dreams when he takes the ring on Aug. 1 at ONE Fight Night 34. He is out to dethrone Eersel as lightweight king in the headlining contest of the event happening at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.In an interview with ONE Championship, Harrison broke down the Eersel-Jarvis title clash, including how he sees the Crawley, England native needing to dig deep if he is to defeat 'The Immortal'.'Hitman' said:&quot;This is up to George to prove he’s at that level. I don’t think he’s beaten someone at Eersel’s elite level yet, but I know he wants to prove he can.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGeorge Jarvis comes into ONE Fight Night 34 packing a lot of momentum, winning four straight after dropping his debut ONE match in September 2023. His latest triumph came in April, where he defeated Moroccan-Spanish fighter Mouhcine Chafi by decision.Eersel, meanwhile, will be making his third defense of the world title he won in October 2022. He last defended the ONE lightweight Muay Thai championship belt in June 2023, knocking out Russian challenger Dmitry Menshikov in just 46 seconds.ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis is available live at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.George Jarvis says he is coming to his prime formGeorge Jarvis said he has been steadily improving and coming to his prime form. It is something he believes bodes well for him heading into his title match against Regian Eersel at ONE Fight Night 34.He highlighted it in a recent interview with the South China Morning Post, sharing how despite the impressive showing he has been having of late, he believes his peak form is just about to come.The 25-year-old Lumpini Crawley affiliate said:&quot;I still don't believe I'm in my prime if I'm completely honest. You know, I'm getting better every fight.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostONE Fight Night 34 will be Jarvis' second match in the main roster of ONE Championship after securing a coveted contract with the &quot;Home of Martial Arts&quot; in November last year.