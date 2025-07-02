“I’ve got all this other skill set to take him out” - George Jarvis says tactical route will work best vs Regian Eersel

The British striking sensation George Jarvis has revealed his strategic approach for dethroning the seemingly invincible Regian Eersel in the headline attraction of ONE Fight Night 34.

According to the Lumpini Crawley athlete, he will emphasize his tactical intelligence over brute force exchanges when they collide for the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, August 1.

Above all, the Englishman believes his brain-over-brawn approach and diverse skill set should provide multiple pathways to victory against the Surinamese sporting icon, who has systematically dismantled all but one challenge placed before him in the organization.

"You know, I'm not going to go into too much detail, but why am I going to stand and trade with someone who wins the majority of his fights doing that?" George Jarvis told the South China Morning Post when asked about his tactical plans.

He further added:

"And you know, when I've got all this other skill set to take him out, why am I going to go down to having a slugfest with someone who I can beat in different ways, if that makes sense?"

George Jarvis is happy to trade with Eersel

Though the 24-year-old remains adamant on playing it smart against 'The Immortal,' he knows things might not go as planned inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

If he has his way, George Jarvis wants to avoid unnecessary exchanges. But he's ready for any scenario to prove why his mature fight IQ will give him a trump card against the accomplished striker.

"You know, if it comes down to it then, you know, chin goes down and we have to go to work, but the choice of Plan A is always to avoid that, for sure," George Jarvis explained, indicating his willingness to engage if necessary while preferring tactical superiority.

The Brit worked his way to Eersel's 26 pounds of gold off an impressive four-match winning run.

After going down by split decision in his promotional bow, 'G-Unit' has gotten his hand raised against Mustafa Al Tekreeti, Ricardo Bravo, Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong, and Mouhcine Chafi in successive fights.

Watch his full interview with the South China Morning Post here:

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch ONE Fight Night 34 live in U.S. primetime for free on Friday, August 1.

