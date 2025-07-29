Liam Harrison believes the odds are stacked against George Jarvis: “I don’t see anyone beating Regian Eersel”

While striking legend Liam Harrison will be rooting for his countryman George Jarvis this coming Friday, he knows the odds are stacked against his fellow heavy-handed Brit.The curtain closer of ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs Jarvis on Prime Video will feature 'G-Unit' challenging two-sport kingpin Regian Eersel for his lightweight Muay Thai crown on August 1, live in US Primetime, inside 'The Mecca of Muay Thai' Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.Harrison has admittedly been in awe of Jarvis' vast improvements in recent years, punctuated by his remarkable four-fight winning streak to secure that coveted shot at 26 pounds of gold.However, 'Hitman' warned his compatriot that 'The Immortal' is a whole different monster than he's ever faced before. While speaking with ONE Championship, Harrison said:&quot;It’s a hard one because I don’t see anyone beating Regian Eersel in 4-ounce gloves.&quot;The 39-year-old icon continued:&quot;He’s another who can fight both styles and punch, knee, and elbow. It’s so hard to call. I’m friends with Regian, but I’d like to see George do well as a fellow Brit. So, I can’t really call that one.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHarrison's reservations stem from Regian Eersel's absurd nine-year unbeaten run in 'The Art of Eight Limbs'.After ruling the ONE lightweight kickboxing division with an iron fist, the Dutch-Surinamese sensation carried that dominance in Muay Thai and stands as the best 170-pound striker on the planet.George Jarvis believes his Muay Thai mastery is superior to Regian EerselChallenger George Jarvis has nothing but respect for Regian Eersel's reign of dominance as a two-sport world champion.Then again, 'G-Unit's supreme confidence is well warranted. After all, the English warrior believes he's a true disciple of 'The Art of Eight Limbs', contrary to Eersel, who's more of a natural kickboxer. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGeorge Jarvis told the South China Morning Post in an earlier interview:&quot;I'm a Muay Thai fighter, but I'm not a kickboxer. I'm good at movement, I got great elbows, I got good clinch work, I've got good sweeps and you will see all that come out to play.&quot;ONE Fight Night 34 is free for Prime Video subscribers in North America. Tune in to Sportskeeda MMA for more updates on this epic lightweight Muay Thai showdown.