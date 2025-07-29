Liam Harrison says George Jarvis must be aggressive against Regian Eersel: “Kick his legs, kick his body”

The former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger and English legend Liam ‘Hitman’ Harrison believes his fellow Brit ‘G-Unit’ George Jarvis has a good chance at dethroning Muay Thai king ‘The Immortal’ Regian Eersel if he stays aggressive.The 38-year-old British striking icon says Jarvis has to employ relentless pressure to neutralize Eersel's come-forward nature. If Jarvis can do this, ‘Hitman’ believes his countryman has a shot at taking home the gold hardware.Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Harrison detailed his strategic advice for the young Jarvis. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post‘Hitman’ told the promotion:&quot;[Jarvis] has to get Regian on his back foot like Sinsamut did. Kick his legs, kick his body, stop him from punching, and use elbows to counteract his punches.&quot;‘G-Unit’ George Jarvis is set to challenge ‘The Immortal’ Regian Eersel for the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world championship. The two meet in the main event of ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Prime Video.The event goes down live from the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, in American primetime, on Friday, August 1.Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.George Jarvis to leave no stone unturned in preparations for Regian Eersel fight: “I don’t want any excuses”‘G-Unit’ George Jarvis knows exactly how massive his upcoming world title showdown is with ‘The Immortal’ Regian Eersel at ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Prime Video this weekend.And he says he’s put everything into training camp. He told South China Morning Post:“I don't want to go in there and think, you know, I could have done this, I could have done that. If I go in there and I don't get the nod, then I know I did everything I could to work towards that. You know, I don't want any excuses. I don't want to say I wish I could have - you know what I mean? I just want to do everything I can in preparation, go in there and shock the world, man. I can't wait.”Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding George Jarvis’ next fight.