  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Liam Harrison says George Jarvis must be aggressive against Regian Eersel: “Kick his legs, kick his body”

Liam Harrison says George Jarvis must be aggressive against Regian Eersel: “Kick his legs, kick his body”

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Published Jul 29, 2025 09:55 GMT
George Jarvis and Regian Eersel - Photo by ONE Championship
George Jarvis and Regian Eersel - Photo by ONE Championship

The former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger and English legend Liam ‘Hitman’ Harrison believes his fellow Brit ‘G-Unit’ George Jarvis has a good chance at dethroning Muay Thai king ‘The Immortal’ Regian Eersel if he stays aggressive.

Ad

The 38-year-old British striking icon says Jarvis has to employ relentless pressure to neutralize Eersel's come-forward nature. If Jarvis can do this, ‘Hitman’ believes his countryman has a shot at taking home the gold hardware.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Harrison detailed his strategic advice for the young Jarvis.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

‘Hitman’ told the promotion:

"[Jarvis] has to get Regian on his back foot like Sinsamut did. Kick his legs, kick his body, stop him from punching, and use elbows to counteract his punches."

‘G-Unit’ George Jarvis is set to challenge ‘The Immortal’ Regian Eersel for the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world championship. The two meet in the main event of ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Prime Video.

Ad

The event goes down live from the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, in American primetime, on Friday, August 1.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

George Jarvis to leave no stone unturned in preparations for Regian Eersel fight: “I don’t want any excuses”

G-Unit’ George Jarvis knows exactly how massive his upcoming world title showdown is with ‘The Immortal’ Regian Eersel at ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Prime Video this weekend.

Ad

And he says he’s put everything into training camp. He told South China Morning Post:

“I don't want to go in there and think, you know, I could have done this, I could have done that. If I go in there and I don't get the nod, then I know I did everything I could to work towards that. You know, I don't want any excuses. I don't want to say I wish I could have - you know what I mean? I just want to do everything I can in preparation, go in there and shock the world, man. I can't wait.”

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding George Jarvis’ next fight.

About the author
Dan Paulo Errazo

Dan Paulo Errazo

Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.

Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.

He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.

Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.

His other interests include soccer and video games.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Himakshu Vyas
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications