Regian Eersel details early struggles of being a professional fighter as a teen: “I was living off my fighting”

Reigning and undisputed ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Immortal’ Regian Eersel of Suriname and the Netherlands recently opened up about a challenging period in his life he faced as a young professional fighter.The life of prizefighting is a difficult one, marred with hardships, trials and tribulations, victories and defeats, and financial troubles.Eersel detailed in a recent interview with ONE Championship a time in his life that he was struggling to make ends meet.The 32-year-old Surinamese-Dutch champion told the world’s largest martial arts organization:&quot;A long time ago, I think I was 19 or 20, I was undefeated in the pros. I had seven fights. I cut ties with my manager because he wasn't booking me fights, or he'd book fights for me but the opponents canceled the fight or didn't want to fight me. I was living off my fighting. I was not living with my parents. I was on my own. For eight, nine months I didn't have a fight, and for me it was a very long time because in the past I used to fight like once a month, or two times a month.&quot;Now having overcome his struggles and competing among the best in the world in ONE Championship, Eersel can only be grateful for his position and that his hard work has finally paid off.Regian Eersel returns to defend his Muay Thai gold against George Jarvis at ONE Fight Night 34 on Prime Video View this post on Instagram Instagram Post‘The Immortal’ Regian Eersel steps back into the ONE Championship ring to face his next challenger, rising star ‘G-Unit’ George Jarvis of the United Kingdom.The 32-year-old will put his ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title on the line.The two throw down in the main event of ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Prime Video, which is set to broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, Aug. 1, from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.Fans in North America can tune in to Amazon Prime Video for all the action live and free.Check back with Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest updates on this epic matchup.