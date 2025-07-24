  • home icon
Regian Eersel looks back on the moment he almost quit his fighting career: "I just broke down and started crying"

By Atilano Diaz
Published Jul 24, 2025 04:25 GMT
Regian Eersel [Image courtesy: ONE Championship]

Reigning and undisputed ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion and former kickboxing king 'The Immortal' Regian Eersel of Suriname and the Netherlands recalls a time when he almost quit fighting altogether.

The pressures of life, financial ruin, and the hardships of training finally bore down on the striking upstart, and he remembers the exact moment his spirit cracked.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Eersel detailed that moment in an emotional retelling.

'The Immortal' told the world's largest martial arts organization:

"One time I was training, I was kicking the bag and I was thinking harder, faster, harder, faster. And I just broke down and started crying. My trainer said, ‘What’s wrong?’ I told him I was at that point that was gonna quit. He said, ‘Listen, we’re going to talk. Sit down.'"
Thankfully, Eersel's coach was there to spark motivation in the youngster, and today, he's one of the most decorated world champions in both kickboxing and Muay Thai.

Needless to say, if it weren't for that defining moment early in his career, Eersel would not be here today, competing among the world's best with 26 pounds of gold over his shoulders.

Regian Eersel returns to defend Muay Thai belt against George Jarvis at ONE Fight Night 34 on Prime Video

Lightweight Muay Thai king 'The Immortal' Regian Eersel is ready to put his gold on the line against surging British contender 'G-Unit' George Jarvis.

The two go to battle in the main event at ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, Aug. 1.

The event streams live from the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in North America can catch the action live and free on Amazon Prime Video.

