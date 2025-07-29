  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Liam Harrison says Regian Eersel’s knockout power is the equalizer: “It only takes one out of nowhere”

Liam Harrison says Regian Eersel’s knockout power is the equalizer: “It only takes one out of nowhere”

By Mike Murillo
Published Jul 29, 2025 05:07 GMT
Liam Harrison high on the knockout power of lightweight Muay Thai king Regian Eersel. -- Photo by ONE Championship
Liam Harrison high on the knockout power of lightweight Muay Thai king Regian Eersel. -- Photo by ONE Championship

Veteran British striker Liam Harrison highly touts the knockout power that ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion Regian Eersel possesses. He believes it makes 'The Immortal' every bit dangerous against any opponent.

Ad

'Hitman' moved to highlight it in an interview with ONE Championship as he talked about the scheduled title defense of Eersel on Aug. 1 at ONE Fight Night 34 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Harrison shared that the Surinamese-Dutch champion cannot be ruled out even in tough situations as he can easily turn things around with a single punch. He cited what took place in Eersel's title rematch with Thai Sinsamut Klinmee in March 2023, where he won by knockout in the fourth round, to drive his point, saying:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"You can’t ever rule out Eersel. He lost every single round versus Sinsamut until that body punch. It only takes one out of nowhere."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

At ONE Fight Night 34, Regian Eersel will defend the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title against challenger George Jarvis of England. It will be his third defense of the world title he won in October 2022.

Eersel was recently in action in April, defeating French rival Alexis Nicolas by majority decision in their trilogy lightweight kickboxing clash.

Meanwhile, out to dethrone him as ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion is Jarvis, winner of his last four matches and packing a lot of momentum as he goes for his ONE world title goal.

Ad

ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs Jarvis is available live at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Ad

Nabil Anane also admires skills of Regian Eersel

Another ONE Championship superstar who admires the skills of Regian Eersel is bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane.

The 6-foot-4 Algerian-Thai sensation made this known in a recent Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Reddit hosted by ONE Championship. Asked which fighters he looks up to, Anane named Eersel as among them, saying:

"Regian Eersel is someone I looked up to growing up!"
Ad

Like Eersel, Anane has made full use of his towering frame to be a handful against opponents. He, too, boasts of topnotch striking skills, crisply combining technical prowess and power.

About the author
Mike Murillo

Mike Murillo

Twitter icon

Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.

A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.

Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.

Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.

Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications