Liam Harrison says Regian Eersel’s knockout power is the equalizer: “It only takes one out of nowhere”

Veteran British striker Liam Harrison highly touts the knockout power that ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion Regian Eersel possesses. He believes it makes 'The Immortal' every bit dangerous against any opponent.'Hitman' moved to highlight it in an interview with ONE Championship as he talked about the scheduled title defense of Eersel on Aug. 1 at ONE Fight Night 34 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.Harrison shared that the Surinamese-Dutch champion cannot be ruled out even in tough situations as he can easily turn things around with a single punch. He cited what took place in Eersel's title rematch with Thai Sinsamut Klinmee in March 2023, where he won by knockout in the fourth round, to drive his point, saying:&quot;You can’t ever rule out Eersel. He lost every single round versus Sinsamut until that body punch. It only takes one out of nowhere.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAt ONE Fight Night 34, Regian Eersel will defend the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title against challenger George Jarvis of England. It will be his third defense of the world title he won in October 2022.Eersel was recently in action in April, defeating French rival Alexis Nicolas by majority decision in their trilogy lightweight kickboxing clash.Meanwhile, out to dethrone him as ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion is Jarvis, winner of his last four matches and packing a lot of momentum as he goes for his ONE world title goal.ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs Jarvis is available live at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNabil Anane also admires skills of Regian EerselAnother ONE Championship superstar who admires the skills of Regian Eersel is bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane.The 6-foot-4 Algerian-Thai sensation made this known in a recent Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Reddit hosted by ONE Championship. Asked which fighters he looks up to, Anane named Eersel as among them, saying:&quot;Regian Eersel is someone I looked up to growing up!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLike Eersel, Anane has made full use of his towering frame to be a handful against opponents. He, too, boasts of topnotch striking skills, crisply combining technical prowess and power.