Regian Eersel recalls the hardships he faced on the come-up: “It was the worst period of my life”

Reigning and undisputed ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Immortal’ Regian Eersel of Suriname and the Netherlands recently detailed dire financial struggles early in his career that had him on the brink of abandoning his fighting dreams as a young professional.The 31-year-old recalled going through a devastating period where his fighting career provided no income despite his unwavering dedication to his craft. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSpeaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Eersel talked about the lowest point of his career as a professional fighter:&quot;It was the worst period of my life because I had no income, no fights. I couldn't do the things that I love to do, and I was still going to the gym once a day, twice a day. At some moment, I was thinking, 'Oh, man, I can't do this anymore. No fight, no income.' And I still had to go to the gym every day, and I had no money. I was even so low that I didn't have money to pay my rent.&quot;Thankfully, Eersel's commitment to chasing his dreams remained constant even as his financial situation deteriorated rapidly.Now, he counts himself fortunate to be one of the most dominant world champions in ONE Championship history.Regian Eersel returns to defend Muay Thai belt against George Jarvis at ONE Fight Night 34 on Prime Video‘The Immortal’ Regian Eersel is set to step back inside the ONE Championship ring this weekend to face rising star ‘G-Unit’ George Jarvis of the United Kingdom.The two got to war for Eersel’s ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title in the main event of ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Prime Video, which is set to broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, Aug. 1, from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.Fans in North America can tune in to Amazon Prime Video for all the action live and free.Check back with Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest updates on this world title tilt.