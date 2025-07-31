"He's not a Muay Thai fighter" - George Jarvis is out to expose Muay Thai king Regian Eersel at ONE Fight Night 34

British dynamo George Jarvis believes he's identified the key weakness that will deliver him world championship glory when he faces Regian Eersel at ONE Fight Night 34 this Friday, August 1.The British challenger, nicknamed 'G-Unit,' views the defending champion's kickboxing background as a fundamental flaw that can be exploited by a true Muay Thai practitioner inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium.&quot;Everyone forgets as well. He's not a Muay Thai fighter. He's obviously fought Muay Thai for a long time, but you only got to look at his style,&quot; George Jarvis told ONE Championship.&quot;He's a kickboxer. He likes coming forward. He likes putting his hands on his head and his elbows in tight. He likes putting some good punch combos with the inside low kicks, and that's typical Dutch kickboxing, which is very good, and it's very hard to beat.&quot;The 25-year-old's tactical analysis reveals his confidence in using pure Muay Thai techniques to neutralize 'The Immortal's pressure-heavy approach.While he believes the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion's kickboxing foundation will be exposed when facing traditional Muay Thai clinch work and elbow strikes, Eersel has blended both disciplines to perfection.'The Immortal' isn't an easy opponent to overcome. However, if Jarvis' assessment proves to be one bit true, fans could be in for a shocker when they collide in the main event of ONE Fight Night 34. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGeorge Jarvis's path to championship goldGeorge Jarvis earned his shot at Regian Eersel's world title through an impressive run on ONE Friday Fights that showcased his championship credentials.The WBC Muay Thai world champion first caught attention with a win over Mustafa Al Tekreeti before delivering a statement performance against Ricardo Bravo at ONE Friday Fights 73.His breakthrough moment came at ONE Friday Fights 85 in November 2024, where he scored a spectacular third-round knockout victory over dangerous Thai striker Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong inside Lumpinee Stadium.This highlight-reel finish earned the Lumpini Crawley martial artist his coveted six-figure ONE Championship contract and a spot on the main roster.George Jarvis's unanimous decision victory over Mouhcine Chafi at ONE Fight Night 30 eventually helped him book a ticket to Eersel's 26 pounds of gold.On an active 4-0 winning streak in the promotion, combined with his technical Muay Thai foundation and championship experience, George Jarvis seems ready for the biggest test of his career at ONE Fight Night 34. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post