  "I didn't expect this" - Regian Eersel surprised himself with quick finish of George Jarvis at ONE Fight Night 34

“I didn’t expect this” - Regian Eersel surprised himself with quick finish of George Jarvis at ONE Fight Night 34

By Ted Razon
Published Aug 06, 2025 05:52 GMT
Regian Eersel throws a flying knee vs George Jarvis | Photo by ONE Championship
Regian Eersel throws a flying knee vs George Jarvis | Photo by ONE Championship

While Regian 'The Immortal' Eersel was confident he would retain his world title at ONE Fight Night 34 last Friday, he didn't expect the main event match to be over so quickly.

The Surinamese-Dutch superstar successfully defended his ONE lightweight Muay Thai crown by destroying challenger George 'G-Unit' Jarvis in one round inside 'The Madison Square Garden of the East' Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The usually calm and collected champion was admittedly peeved heading into the showdown after Jarvis claimed he was "not a Muay Thai fighter".

Regian Eersel unleashed his wrath as soon as the bell rang, methodically breaking the brash Brit with calculated chaos.

The result was one of the most beautifully destructive fight-ending sequences of 2025.

Post-match, 'The Immortal' admitted he was preparing for an all-out war against Jarvis, but saw an opportunity to end it right away.

"No, I didn’t expect this to go this fast. My game plan was to drag him to the fourth and fifth rounds, like the championship rounds, and get the finish there," he said in his ONE Fight Night 34 post-event interview.
After dropping Jarvis twice with an unforgiving barrage of kicks, punches, and elbows, Regian Eersel took home a well-deserved $50,000 performance bonus bounty from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Regian Eersel unbothered by George Jarvis' feared knockout power

Regian Eersel never really bought into George Jarvis' massive hype. 'G-Unit' earned his world title opportunity on the heels of an impressive four-fight winning streak.

Along the way, the dangerous Brit built a reputation as one of the most heavy-handed strikers in the 170-pound ranks. Still, the lightweight Muay Thai kingpin remained undeterred and had full confidence in his own destructive capabilities.

"No, not a concern for me at all. I also came with big knockout power, so that made the two of us. So I [never thought about] that when I stepped inside the ring," Eersel said post-fight.

The full replay of ONE Fight Night 34 is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in North America

Ted Razon

Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

