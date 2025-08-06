"It was just instinct" - Regian Eersel breaks down finishing sequence against George Jarvis at ONE Fight Night 34

Dutch-Surinamese striking wizard Regian Eersel has revealed the tactical breakdown behind his devastating first-round knockout victory over George Jarvis at ONE Fight Night 34, crediting both coaching instruction and fighting instinct for the spectacular finish.Eersel needed just 84 seconds to crush the British challenger and retain his ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium on Friday, Aug. 1. It was another moment of true brilliance from the fighting pride of Sityodtong Amsterdam.&quot;It was just instinct. The first one, the one-two, my coach told me to go to the middle, so I did. He went down and got the eight count,&quot; Regian Eersel told media during the post-event presser, before detailing the second knockdown.&quot;After that, I just went for his head and body, and after that, I saw that he was open and a little bit dizzy, so I put the straight right, right to his nose, so that was my finish.&quot;The 32-year-old's clinical breakdown reveals how his corner's tactical guidance, combined with his championship experience, created the perfect finishing sequence. It wasn't something out of the ordinary for the man who also held the ONE lightweight kickboxing world title.Eersel has delivered one striking clinic after another, even finishing opponents like Sinsamut Klinmee of Thailand and Russia's Dmitry Menshikov.'The Immortal's' statement highlight-reel victory improved his overall resume to 64-5 under Muay Thai and kickboxing rules while earning him a US$50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRegian Eersel admits he was fueled by George Jarvis' words in sensational first-round KO winLeading up to their headliner showdown at ONE Fight Night 34, George Jarvis pointed out that Regian Eersel's inexperience in Muay Thai will be his biggest downfall.Sadly for the Englishman, Eersel used his foe's words as fuel to author one of his finest finishes yet, thus proving Jarvis' theory wrong.&quot;George Jarvis said that I'm not a Muay Thai fighter, it only motivated me because I'm not the Muay Thai world champion for nothing, so I had to show him, make him feel why I'm the Muay Thai world champion,&quot; the lightweight Muay Thai king told reporters during the same presser.North American fight fans who missed any of the action from ONE Fight Night 34 can watch the entire event via replay for free on Amazon Prime Video.