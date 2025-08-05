  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • "It only motivated me" - Regian Eersel on George Jarvis saying he's not a real Muay Thai fighter

"It only motivated me" - Regian Eersel on George Jarvis saying he's not a real Muay Thai fighter

By James De Rozario
Published Aug 05, 2025 09:00 GMT
(From left) Regian Eersel and George Jarvis. [Image: ONE Championship]
(From left) Regian Eersel and George Jarvis. [Image: ONE Championship]

Regian Eersel revealed that George Jarvis's pre-fight comments questioning his Muay Thai credentials provided extra motivation for his devastating first-round knockout victory at ONE Fight Night 34.

Ad

The Dutch-Surinamese champion delivered a masterclass performance inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium, needing just 84 seconds to crush the British challenger and retain his ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title on Friday, August 1. While speaking with the media during the post-event press conference, Regian said:

"George Jarvis said that I'm not a Muay Thai fighter, it only motivated me because I'm not the Muay Thai world champion for nothing, so I had to show him, make him feel why I'm the Muay Thai world champion."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The 32-year-old's emphatic response came as a destructive finishing sequence that began with a piercing right punch that dropped Jarvis for the first time.

After the British challenger beat the eight-count, Eersel unleashed his trademark combination of punches and a thunderous right elbow that sent Jarvis to the canvas for the final time.

The champion's clinical performance improved his record to 64-5 under Muay Thai and kickboxing rules while earning him a US$50,000 performance bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Ad

His devastating display served as the perfect answer to critics who questioned his pure Muay Thai credentials, proving once again why he remains the undisputed king of the lightweight division in ONE Championship.

The victory marked Eersel's third successful title defense in Muay Thai, further cementing his status as one of the most dominant champions in the promotion.

North American fans can relive this spectacular knockout finish and the complete ONE Fight Night 34 card via replay on Amazon Prime Video.

Ad
Ad

What's next for Regian Eersel?

With his Muay Thai throne secure, Regian Eersel has expressed interest in reclaiming his ONE lightweight kickboxing world title, setting up potential blockbuster super-fights against fellow striking titans.

The Dutch-Surinamese champion lost his kickboxing gold on the scales before defeating Alexis Nicolas via majority decision at ONE Fight Night 30 in April 2025 in their trilogy.

However, their three barnburner encounters - with Eersel winning twice and Nicolas claiming one victory - have been so competitive that a fourth meeting wouldn't surprise anyone.

Whether a fourth encounter between the pair happens remains to be seen. But based on his emphatic display at ONE Fight Night 34, one thing's for sure: Regian Eersel remains the gold standard for lightweight strikers worldwide.

About the author
James De Rozario

James De Rozario

James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Himakshu Vyas
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications