WATCH: Regian Eersel silences George Jarvis with two thunderous knockout straights

Regian 'The Immortal' Eersel of Suriname and the Netherlands added another entry to his Hall of Fame-worthy highlight reel by making it look easy against George Jarvis last Friday, August 1.The undisputed ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion retained his 26 pounds of gold by making short work of the heavy-handed Brit at ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs Jarvis on Prime Video inside Bangkok's iconic Lumpinee Stadium.Eersel, who's known to drag his opponents into deep waters in the championship rounds, needed just 84 seconds to put away 'G-Unit' in style.Perhaps ignited by the challenger's trash talk heading into their five-round battle, Regian Eersel shot out of a cannon and made his presence felt as soon as the bell rang.The Sityodtong Amsterdam product blasted Jarvis' legs with ballistic kicks to lower his guard. Seeing the opening he wanted, Eersel uncorked a hellish right cross that sent the 25-year-old down to the canvas.To Jaris' credit, he survived the standing eight-count, but it was clear he was living on borrowed time.Watch 'The Immortal's fight-ending combination below: As seen in the clip, Eersel forced Jarvis on the back foot with a teep kick and unleashed a brutal assault of punches and a nasty elbow to the dome.Another right hand shut 'G-Unit's lights out, as Eersel's subsequent flying knee attempt didn't even hit its mark since the challenger was already out for good.Regian Eersel's greatness is unparalleledBy now, it's clear that Regian Eersel is the gold standard in the 170-pound striking ranks and perhaps beyond.Finally, the 32-year-old Surinamese-Dutch sensation is getting his flowers as arguably one of the pound-for-pound best strikers on the planet. To be fair, Jarvis looked impressive in his four-fight winning streak and was deemed a massive threat for the lightweight Muay Thai kingpin.Then again, Eersel showed that there are levels to this game and sent a message with that $50,000-bonus winning demolition job at ONE Fight Night 34.The full replay of ONE Fight Night 32 is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in North America