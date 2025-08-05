  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Regian Eersel says he was never concerned about George Jarvis’ KO potential: “I also came with big knockout power”

Regian Eersel says he was never concerned about George Jarvis’ KO potential: “I also came with big knockout power”

By Ted Razon
Published Aug 05, 2025 08:53 GMT
Regian Eersel (L) vs George Jarvis (R) | Image credit: ONE Championship
Regian Eersel (L) vs George Jarvis (R) | Image credit: ONE Championship

The undisputed ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion, Regian Eersel, has taken out some of the most feared knockout artists in the home of MMA.

Ad

Last Friday, August 1, 'The Immortal' added another big name to his hit list by starching heavy-handed Brit, George Jarvis, in less than a round at ONE Fight Night 34 on Prime Video.

The Surinamese-Dutch superstar sent the entire Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, into a frenzy after defeating 'G-Unit'.

Eersel masterfully bludgeoned the challenger's legs, then hit him with an unforgiving barrage of punches and elbows to knock him down twice.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The second down turned out to be the final nail in the coffin, as the 32-year-old retained his 26 pounds of gold and received a well-earned $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The 170-pound Muay Thai kingpin said during his post-event interview:

"No, not a concern for me at all. I also came with big knockout power, so that made the two of us. So I [never thought about] that when I stepped inside the ring."

Jarvis talked a big game heading into the five-round showdown, claiming he'll knock out the seemingly invincible world champion.

Ad

Regian Eersel shrugged it off and made the contender pay for his words at ONE Fight Night 34. After all, he had full confidence in his own mind-numbing power.

Breaking down Regian Eersel's picturesque finishing sequence over George Jarvis

There's no stopping Regian Eersel once he smells blood in the water.

After dropping George Jarvis with his javelin-like right hand, the Surinamese-Dutch striker pounced on his wounded prey and got the job done.

Ad

'The Immortal' started the barrage with a teap, then smashed the challenger's guard with punishing punches to the head and body, along with a cracking elbow for good measure.

Another pinpoint right cross to the chin ended Jarvis' night, as Eersel's attempt to follow it up with a flying knee missed its mark after the challenger crumbled to the canvas.

The full replay of ONE Fight Night 34 is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

About the author
Ted Razon

Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Himakshu Vyas
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications