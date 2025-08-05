Regian Eersel says he was never concerned about George Jarvis’ KO potential: “I also came with big knockout power”

The undisputed ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion, Regian Eersel, has taken out some of the most feared knockout artists in the home of MMA.Last Friday, August 1, 'The Immortal' added another big name to his hit list by starching heavy-handed Brit, George Jarvis, in less than a round at ONE Fight Night 34 on Prime Video.The Surinamese-Dutch superstar sent the entire Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, into a frenzy after defeating 'G-Unit'.Eersel masterfully bludgeoned the challenger's legs, then hit him with an unforgiving barrage of punches and elbows to knock him down twice.The second down turned out to be the final nail in the coffin, as the 32-year-old retained his 26 pounds of gold and received a well-earned $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe 170-pound Muay Thai kingpin said during his post-event interview:&quot;No, not a concern for me at all. I also came with big knockout power, so that made the two of us. So I [never thought about] that when I stepped inside the ring.&quot;Jarvis talked a big game heading into the five-round showdown, claiming he'll knock out the seemingly invincible world champion.Regian Eersel shrugged it off and made the contender pay for his words at ONE Fight Night 34. After all, he had full confidence in his own mind-numbing power.Breaking down Regian Eersel's picturesque finishing sequence over George JarvisThere's no stopping Regian Eersel once he smells blood in the water.After dropping George Jarvis with his javelin-like right hand, the Surinamese-Dutch striker pounced on his wounded prey and got the job done.'The Immortal' started the barrage with a teap, then smashed the challenger's guard with punishing punches to the head and body, along with a cracking elbow for good measure.Another pinpoint right cross to the chin ended Jarvis' night, as Eersel's attempt to follow it up with a flying knee missed its mark after the challenger crumbled to the canvas. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe full replay of ONE Fight Night 34 is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in North America.