  • George Jarvis says he will succeed where Sinsamut failed against Regian Eersel: “I’m better”

By Mike Murillo
Published Aug 01, 2025 04:39 GMT
George Jarvis believes he will be the one who will dethrone Regian Eersel as lightweight Muay Thai world champion. -- Photo by ONE Championship
British striker George Jarvis believes ONE lightweight Muay Thai king Regian Eersel has not faced an opponent like him before. He is confident of dethroning the Surinamese-Dutch champion in their scheduled title match this week.

'G-Unit' looks to realize his world title dreams when he vies for the lightweight Muay Thai gold currently in the possession of 'The Immortal' at ONE Fight Night 34 on Aug. 1. It will serve as the headlining contest of the event taking place at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In an interview with ONE Championship ahead of his world title match, George Jarvis shared his opinion on Eersel's reign as champion and how he is the one who could take the title away from him. He cited the performance of former challenger Sinsamut Klinmee of Thailand in making his point.

The 25-year-old Lumpini Crawley affiliate said:

"I believe I’m better than Sinsamut. I believe I bring more to the table than Sinsamut, and Sinsamut gave him a very good fight, especially the first time. Obviously the second time, Sinsamut was winning until he got hurt in round four.
"But I know I’m better than Sinsamut, so if Sinsamut can stand up to him and do what he did, then I’m very confident that I’ll do the same, if not more."
Eersel battled Sinsamut twice for the ONE lightweight Muay Thai championship belt. The first was in October 2022, surviving to hack out a split decision win to claim that then-inaugural world title. They had a rematch five months later that saw the Sityodtong Amsterdam standout score a fourth-round KO win with a solid body shot.

In going for the world title, George Jarvis is banking on the momentum of winning his last four matches, the most recent of which coming in April by decision over Moroccan-Spanish fighter Mouhcine Chafi.

ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis is available live at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

George Jarvis looks to expose Regian Eersel as a Muay Thai fighter

Apart from becoming the new ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion, George Jarvis looks to expose Regian Eersel's true skills, or lack thereof, in the "art of eight limbs" in their title match at ONE Fight Night 34.

He made his intentions known in an interview with ONE Championship, sharing how for him he does not see the reigning champion as a true Muay Thai fighter.

The British challenger said:

"Everyone forgets as well. He's not a Muay Thai fighter. He's obviously fought Muay Thai for a long time, but you only got to look at his style.
"He's a kickboxer. He likes coming forward. He likes putting his hands on his head and his elbows in tight. He likes putting some good punch combos with the inside low kicks, and that's typical Dutch kickboxing, which is very good, and it's very hard to beat."
ONE Fight Night 34 will mark the third time that Eersel will be defending the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title since becoming divisional king three years ago.

Mike Murillo

