  • “He’s one of the best pound-for-pound fighters” - Jonathan Di Bella thrilled for chance to train with Regian Eersel

"He's one of the best pound-for-pound fighters" - Jonathan Di Bella thrilled for chance to train with Regian Eersel

By Ted Razon
Published Sep 17, 2025 15:29 GMT
Jonathan Di Bella (L) and Regian Eersel (R) | Image by ONE Championship
Jonathan Di Bella (L) and Regian Eersel (R) | Image by ONE Championship

Iron sharpens iron for ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella, who found himself training with one of the best strikers in the world ahead of the biggest match of his career.

The 29-year-old Italian-Canadian striker had an absolute blast training with ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion Regian "The Immortal" Eersel.

The Surinamese-Dutch star recently linked up with Di Bella in New York, and their time in the gym was indeed a fruitful experience for both elite strikers.

In a recent interview with ONE, Di Bella shared how honored he was to pick the brain of ‘The Immortal’:

"I was so excited to work with him because I know he's one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in kickboxing and Muay Thai. I knew I was going to get good work in and get good training, of course."
Eersel is coming off another spectacular performance at ONE Fight Night 34 last August, where he successfully defended his belt against George Jarvis via a marvelous first-round finish.

Whereas, Di Bella is gearing up for war against familiar foe Prajanchai PK Saenchai in a massive strawweight kickboxing world title unification bout in the main event of ONE Fight Night 36 on October 3.

The full event broadcasts live from Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium and is free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Jonathan Di Bella says glad training session with Regian Eersel finally materialized

Jonathan Di Bella and Regian Eersel formed a bond after getting to know each other in the home of martial arts.

The pair of ONE world champions have always discussed training together. Once their schedules matched, both fighters jumped at the chance.

Di Bella said in the same interview:

"He knew I was always in New York, so I'm like, 'Yeah, we're gonna link up, for sure.' And he was actually [going to train] at my dad's friend's gym, so we set up a training session, and it was perfect."
Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

Edited by Himakshu Vyas
