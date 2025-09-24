ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella is always prepared for war, given the unique environment in which he forges his blades.While the Italian-Canadian striker splits his training time between New York, Canada, and Miami, the elite level of training remains constant wherever he goes.In a ONE Championship interview, the 29-year-old spoke about the no-nonsense approach at Team Di Bella Kickboxing:&quot;We work with not only high-level athletes, but we work with the up-and-comers coming up for the next generation and other pro athletes just beginning their careers. We're all just working with them and getting them better as well.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDi Bella is a firm believer in iron sharpening iron. He constantly immerses himself with the best coaching and training partners possible. Most recently, he linked up with reigning ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion Regian Eersel to swap some knowledge and refine their battle skills.This high-level training gives Di Bella confidence to battle the very best in the world. Armed with the lessons and experiences he acquired behind closed doors, Di Bella will enter the biggest fight of his career at ONE Fight Night 36 on Prime Video.On October 3, the interim champ will run it back with strawweight kickboxing kingpin Prajanchai PK Saenchai in a unification bout in the main event of the massive card at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.Prime Video subscribers in North America can witness ONE Fight Night 36 free as it happens live in US primetime.Jonathan Di Bella recalls the epic training session with Regian EerselJonathan Di Bella jumped at the chance to train with fellow ONE world champion Regian Eersel once their schedules lined up.The pair of world-class strikers forged steel together in New York, and both warriors came out much better after it.The Italian-Canadian striker recalled the moment in the same interview:&quot;We did four or five rounds together. That was good. Those were good rounds. He helped me a lot. He helped me a lot for this training camp. Just even one day of sparring or two days of sparring with him, it certainly helped a lot.&quot;It remains to be seen whether training together produces the same results as it did when they trained together in New York.