“I’ve got to be prepared for that” - Jonathan Di Bella training to face Prajanchai’s fast hands and quick feet

ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella experienced firsthand the wrath of Prajanchai PK Saenchai’s signature punches in bunches.The Thai striker used his signature lightning-fast punch and kick combinations to hand Di Bella the first and only loss of his career at ONE Friday Fights 68 in June 2024.Ahead of their highly-awaited rematch in the main event of ONE Fight Night 36 on Prime Video, the Italian-Canadian tactician praised Prajanchai’s incredible fight IQ and breakneck speed.While speaking with the ONE Championship, Di Bella said:&quot;His brain is the most strongest weapon, for sure. But, also, he has fast hands and fast kicks. So, I've got to be prepared for that as well.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDi Bella started strong against Prajanchai, maximizing his height and reach advantage and showcasing his kickboxing expertise early on.But the legendary Thai warrior, who has over 400 professional bouts to his name, made tactical adjustments in the latter half and came away with the unanimous decision victory over five closely contested rounds.That monumental victory enabled Prajanchai to add to his legacy as a two-sport world champion, having conquered both the strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing divisions.Meanwhile, Di Bella has clawed his way back since suffering his first career loss, notching two straight victories to claim the interim belt.His world title unification bout against his tormentor will take place live in US Primetime on October 3 in Bangkok, Thailand. The full event is free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.Jonathan Di Bella vows revenge in the most decisive way possibleJonathan Di Bella has learned his lesson and vows to take matters into his own hands.To prove he is the rightful and undisputed king of the 125-pound kickboxing ranks, the 29-year-old is preparing to take the judges out of the equation and finish the legendary Thai fighter inside the distance.The Italian-Canadian slugger told ONE:&quot;This fight can end any second, or it can end up going the five rounds, especially against Prajanchai. I know I'm going to win because I'm not going to make this a close fight. And that's all. I'm going to leave it at that.&quot;It remains to be seen if Di Bella's training helps him overcome Prajanchai's fast hands and quick feet.