“I couldn’t figure out his style” Prajanchai admits Jonathan Di Bella was a tough puzzle to solve at first

Despite competing in over 400 fights throughout his illustrious career, Prajanchai PK Saenchai admits there's only one fighter who pushed him to the limit.That distinction belongs to interim ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella.The reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion achieved two-sport glory at ONE Friday Fights 68 last year when he outclassed his Italian-Canadian rival via unanimous decision for the vacant 125-pound kickboxing throne.Prajanchai knew he was in for a tough battle, considering the Italian-Canadian owned an unblemished 12-0 professional record entering the high-stakes contest.Sure enough, Di Bella utilized his reach advantage and boxing combinations to create early problems for the Thai veteran.The two-sport kingpin recalled in a ONE Championship interview:&quot;In the first fight with Jonathan Di Bella, in rounds one and two, I couldn't figure out his style yet. By the third round, I started to get a read on him, and the fight became easier because I knew what his dangerous weapons were.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBut after weathering an early storm, Prajanchai found his stride as the fight progressed. The 30-year-old battle-hardened veteran's extensive experience and adaptability shone through, making crucial adjustments to turn the tide and ultimately securing a unanimous decision verdict after five rounds.Now, it's time for these two striking maestros to rekindle their rivalry in their rematch at ONE Fight Night 36 on October 3, to determine the undisputed strawweight kickboxing world champion.Prajanchai aims to settle unfinished business with Jonathan Di BellaPrajanchai PK Saenchai took great pride in becoming the first fighter to vanquish Jonathan Di Bella in battle.However, the razor-close nature of that exhilarating bout left him unsatisfied. After all, it left fans and pundits alike torn about the result.Even Di Bella still insists he should have gotten his hand raised.While speaking with the ONE Championship, Prajanchai said:&quot;To Jonathan Di Bella, get ready for this fight. Don't worry that I'll get injured, get scared, or withdraw. I'm not running away from you,&quot; Prajanchai told ONE.ONE Fight Night 36 broadcasts live in US Primetime from Bangkok and is free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.