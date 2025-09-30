"Five rounds are not enough" - Prajanchai on intense rivalry with Jonathan Di Bella ahead of ONE Fight Night 36

Prajanchai is eager for extended combat when he faces Jonathan Di Bella in their ONE strawweight kickboxing world title unification bout.The two-sport ONE world champion expresses his desire for prolonged exchanges while revealing supreme confidence in his current physical condition.The 30-year-old reigning champion faces the 29-year-old interim titleholder in the main event of ONE Fight Night 36 on Friday, October 3, where they run it back in a rematch of their ONE Friday Fights 68 classic.Prajanchai expressed his eagerness for sustained combat while revealing his supreme confidence in his current physical condition.&quot;I want to trade with him. Whether it's punches or anything else. My body feels like it can fight for 12 or 15 rounds right now. Five rounds are not enough,&quot; the reigning strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion told ONE Championship.His willingness to engage in trading sessions reflects confidence in his technical superiority and finishing ability. Should he walk the talk, the Canadian-Italian dynamo could be in for the toughest test of his career in Bangkok, Thailand.Will Prajanchai's aggressive approach help him overcome the Team Di Bella Kickboxing representative once again on the grandest stage of combat sports? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJonathan Di Bella eyes total domination of Prajanchai Standing across Prajanchai on fight night is a man equally fired up to get his hand raised and walk out of the Thai capital as the undisputed ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion.The Thai slugger handed Di Bella his first career loss in June last year. Using that match as fuel for revenge, the 29-year-old interim world champion told the promotion he's ready to win at all costs when ONE Fight Night 36 gets underway later this week.&quot;I know I'm going to win because I'm not going to make this a close fight. And that's all. I'm going to leave it at that,&quot; the Canadian-Italian told the promotion.Fight fans can head to watch.onefc.com for how-to-watch details on ONE Fight Night 36.North American fans with an active subscription, meanwhile, can tune in to all the action live in U.S. primetime for free on Amazon Prime Video.